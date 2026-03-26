DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
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26.03.2026 07:29:04
EQS-News: DEUTZ generates growth and achieves one of the highest profits in its recent history despite challenging market conditions in 2025
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EQS-News: DEUTZ AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
DEUTZ generates growth and achieves one of the highest profits in its recent history despite challenging market conditions in 2025
Cologne, March 26, 2026 – DEUTZ, a provider of innovative and sustainable mobility and energy solutions, generated significant growth in new orders and revenue in 2025 despite a persistently weak market environment in its classic engine business. New orders rose by 13.7% to €2,077.7 million and revenue by 12.7% to €2,043.8 million. DEUTZ benefited from the broader positioning that it has established through the implementation of its portfolio strategy. With strong adjusted EBIT of €112.3 million (2024: €76.7 million), the adjusted EBIT margin was in line with the most recent forecast at 5.5% (2024: 4.2%). Besides the profitable acquisitions, savings made under the Future Fit cost-cutting program had a positive impact too. Over the course of the year, this could be seen from the quarter-on-quarter improvement in the adjusted EBIT margin, which increased to 6.8% in the fourth quarter and was thus up by 3 percentage points compared with a year earlier (Q4 2024: 3.8%).
“Even though the economic environment remained challenging, especially for the engine business, we reported one of the highest profits in our recent history. The Group’s firm focus on its strategic transformation is bearing fruit. Alongside our 6,000 employees, we are creating the next version of DEUTZ: stronger, fit for the future, and sustainable,” says DEUTZ CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte. “Our goal is to double our revenue to €4 billion by 2030 and increase our adjusted EBIT margin to 10%. To this end, we introduced a new structure consisting of five independent business units at the start of this year.”
As a result, DEUTZ has been managed in a new way since the beginning of 2026. Five business units that are organizationally independent of one another enable the Company to take account of the different requirements of each of its areas of business and to ensure that it acts entrepreneurially and makes decisions with a much firmer focus on customers.
Energy is one of the business units that is to make a significant contribution to the achievement of the medium-term targets. Thanks to the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH, which was completed at the start of February, DEUTZ has created a globally scalable portfolio in the field of decentralized energy supply, strengthened its position in the rapidly growing market for data center emergency power systems, and laid the foundations for leveraging synergies throughout the value chain. The expansion of the defense business will also make DEUTZ increasingly resilient and contribute to further growth. With its acquisition of SOBEK in 2025 and its partnership with ARX Robotics, DEUTZ has successfully positioned itself as a system provider in the growing ecosystem for unmanned defense systems.
Under its strategy, DEUTZ will take steps to boost its efficiency and continue to seek out targeted M&A transactions while reducing its structural costs at the same time:
“In 2025, we initiated all of the measures planned under our Future Fit cost-cutting program and have already seen an impact of more than €25 million on our income statement. We are thus comfortably on track to achieve our goal of reducing our cost base by well over €50 million compared to 2024 by the end of this year,” says DEUTZ CFO Oliver Neu. Commenting on the DEUTZ Group’s financial position, he adds: “The purchase of the SOBEK Group in order to strategically strengthen our defense portfolio was funded by the very successful capital increase that we carried out in September 2025. Our equity ratio was just over 50% at the end of last year. We are thus optimally placed to continue investing in growth by acquisition.”
Dividend proposed for 2025
DEUTZ would like its shareholders to benefit from its positive business performance. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2026 that accumulated income be used to pay an increased dividend of €0.18 per share for the 2025 financial year (2024: €0.17).
Results for 2025 in detail
New orders received by the DEUTZ Group in 2025 amounted to €2,077.7 million, which was 13.7% higher than in the prior year. This significant increase was primarily attributable to the expansion of the business portfolio as a result of the M&A transactions carried out in 2025. Moreover, the partnerships entered into and the acquisitions made in 2024 continued to see sharp rises in new orders and made a material contribution to the expansion of the service business too. Orders on hand totaled €497.7 million as at December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: €463.9 million).
DEUTZ’s revenue jumped by 12.7% compared with 2024 to stand at €2,043.8 million. Within this figure, revenue from business involving larger industrial engines resulting from the strategic partnership with Daimler Truck and the expansion of service business and the DEUTZ Energy business unit more than compensated for the decline in revenue caused by the economic headwinds. This decline in revenue particularly related to compact diesel engines with a capacity of under four liters. Moreover, the Group’s defense activities made their first noticeable contribution to revenue, especially in the fourth quarter.
Despite the diseconomies of scale arising from a year-on-year reduction in engine production at the Cologne site, adjusted EBIT (EBIT before exceptional items)[1] improved by 46.4% to €112.3 million (2024: €76.7 million). This was attributable to the expansion of sales and service activities for Daimler Truck industrial engines, the growth of the energy business thanks to the very strong performance of Blue Star Power Systems, the contributions to earnings from the acquisitions carried out in 2025, and cost savings, for example under the Future Fit program. In line with the rise in adjusted EBIT, the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.5% (2024: 4.2%).
Cash flow from operating activities came to €143.4 million in 2025 (2024: €110.4 million). This sharp year-on-year rise was predominantly due to the increase in operating profit with an impact on cash flow, as well as to lower tax payments.
Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions improved to €44.2 million on the back of the higher cash flow from operating activities (2024: €30.0 million).
Guidance for 2026[2]
The 2025 annual report is available at www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations.
To mark the Company’s promotion to the MDAX with effect from March 23, DEUTZ and its Board of Management will be a guest at Deutsche Börse’s morning bell ringing ceremony on March 26, 2026. Related photographic materials and quotes from the members of our Board of Management will be available using the following link from 11:30 a.m.: https://www.deutz.com/en/news/media-center/mdax.
Upcoming financial dates
DEUTZ AG | Svenja A. Deißler | Senior Manager Investor Relations & ESG
Forward-looking statements
About DEUTZ AG
[1] Exceptional items in 2025 amounting to an expense of €(38.4) million that largely related to costs in connection with the Future Fit program and strategic projects and acquisitions
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 822 2491
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 822 3525
|E-mail:
|svenja.deissler@deutz.com
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006305006
|WKN:
|630500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297126
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297126 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|8,47
|-6,57%
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