EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Dividend again for the first time

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Dividend again for the first time

Executive Board confirms growth forecast for the current financial year

Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

Focus on sustainable growth in the target region

Cologne, 29 June 2023 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A1R1CC4) looks back on a successful financial year 2022. At today's Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board reported on the company's operating performance in the past year and explained the strategic initiatives and plans for the future. Accordingly, the Group was able to achieve its set targets in the reporting period; the forecast for the current financial year was confirmed by the Executive Board.

All agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting with a clear majority. The resolutions put to the vote included the partial distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2022, the election of the auditing firm Grant Thornton AG as auditor, the approval of the compensation report and the authorization of the Board of Management to hold a virtual Annual General Meeting. At the end of the event, DF Deutsche Forfait AG welcomed its new Supervisory Board member, Mr. Wolfgang Habermann, and the re-elected Supervisory Board member, Prof. Wulf-W. Lapins, at its constituent Supervisory Board meeting and then elected Dr. Ludolf von Wartenberg as Chairman, Prof. Dr. Wulf-W. Lapins as Deputy Chairman and Mr. Wolfgang Habermann as ordinary member of the Supervisory Board from among its members.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of our Annual General Meeting this year and the support we received from our shareholders," said CEO Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand. "The AGM provides an excellent platform to present our business developments, explain our strategic plans and engage in meaningful discussions. We remain focused on the sustainable growth of the Company through new products, such as trading, and the expansion of our network in our target region. In this way, we will continue to move forward in the coming years."

The detailed voting results can be found on our website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About DF Group

DF Group is a specialist in foreign trade finance with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Group focuses on the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers its customers the right product solution.

Contact:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56

50968 Cologne

T +49 221 97376-0

E investor.relations@dfag.de

http://www.dfag.de /en/

Investor Relations / Press:

Stefanie Eberding

T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de