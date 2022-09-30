EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes 2022 half-year figures

|
Grünwald, September 30, 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) today published its half-year financial statements for 2022.
The volume of business in the Marketing Service and Forfaiting segments increased significantly in the reporting period. With commission income of EUR 4.5 million (H1 2021: EUR 3.5 million), Marketing Service in particular made a significant contribution to total transaction-related income of EUR 5.3 million (H1 2021: EUR 4.3 million). In addition, income was generated from the revived Forfaiting business and the Factoring business newly added to the product portfolio.
Gross profit improved to EUR 4.9 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 4.1 million). This growth is primarily the result of increased commission income and income from the revived Forfaiting business. Therefore, profit before tax increased significantly by 30% from EUR 2.3 million in the first half of 2021 to EUR 3.0 million in the reporting period. Consolidated profit after tax improved from EUR 1.6 million to EUR 2.0 million in this period.
Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, CEO of DF Deutsche Forfait AG: "The business development in the first half of 2022 is very satisfactory and has noticeably exceeded our expectations. For the full year, we confirm our recently raised forecast and expect a strong increase in gross profit as well as consolidated profit before tax for the current financial year. "
The 2022 half-year report of DF Deutsche Forfait AG is available on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/.
About DF Group
DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.
