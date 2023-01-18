EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG implements Executive Management Team

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG implements Executive Management Team



18.01.2023 / 08:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 18 January 2023 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV) has appointed Bettina Hornung as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Maximilian Knoll as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Both are members of DFVs newly implemented Executive Management Team (EMT) with immediate effect, supporting the Management Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

"I am very pleased that we were able to appoint Bettina Hornung, an undisputed and highly experienced IT expert, as Chief Information Officer and as member of our newly formed Executive Management Team. With my son Maximilian Knoll as our new Chief Operations Officer, we are continuing the rejuvenation of the management," said Stefan M. Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung, commenting on the personnel changes. "This rejuvenation is a clear indication of the new orientation and future development of the insurance group. I wish Bettina Hornung and Maximilian Knoll every success and look forward to continuing our close cooperation," says CEO Stefan M. Knoll.



Maximilian Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team

Maximilian Knoll joined Deutsche Familienversicherung on 1 April 2022 and has since headed the newly created Operations and Claims department. In this function, in addition to carrying out all operational processes and claims settlement, he is also responsible for customer service, also assuming a leading role for the further automation of claims settlement.

Maximilian Knoll studied law at Freie Universität Berlin with a focus on insurance law and holds a PhD in information technology law from the Universität Passau. In addition, the 35-year-old holds a German-American Master of Arts in International Security Studies from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich.

After legal traineeships at a major international law firm and the German Chancellor's Department, among others, he became Head of Sales Germany at General Dynamics, the US company. In 2020, he moved to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection as a senior civil servant, where he was responsible for export control in the Foreign Economic Policy Department until the end.



Bettina Hornung takes over responsibility for IT

At the same time, the Management Board has appointed Bettina Hornung, previously Head of IT Governance, as Chief Information Officer of Deutsche Familienversicherung and appointed her as member of the Executive Management Team.

Bettina Hornung holds a degree in computer science and has been employed by Deutsche Familienversicherung as Head of IT Governance since July 2019. She holds a PhD in computer science from the Technische Universität Darmstadt (TU Darmstadt) and previously worked at debis Systemhaus, T-Online and Deutsche Post DHL IT Services, among others. Thanks to her many years of experience, she has strong expertise in software development, IT governance, IT infrastructure and process automation. In addition, she is well versed in IT restructuring and IT organisation. Bettina Hornung also has several years of experience in the management of national and international IT projects in various areas and industries. The computer scientist has a lectureship at the TU Darmstadt.



Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de