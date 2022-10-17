EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Investments Expanded in the Netherlands Property in West Brabant Region Acquired

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

DIC Asset AG: Logistics Investments Expanded in the Netherlands Property in West Brabant Region Acquired



17.10.2022 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Press Release

DIC Asset: Logistics Investments Expanded in the Netherlands Property in West Brabant Region Acquired

Fully tenant-occupied logistics property with annual rent indexation and WALT of 15 years acquired

Acquisition brings RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III up to its target volume of c. EUR 400 million

Frankfurt am Main, 17 October 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, succeeded in having the acquisition of a logistics asset in Oosterhout in the south of the Netherlands notarised a few days ago, the property being intended for the separate asset pool of the RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III institutional logistics fund. The acquisition already brings the fund up to its planned target volume of c. EUR 400 million.

In addition to classic core/core-plus logistics real estate, the fund also invests in light industrial and urban logistics properties. While focusing on Germany as its main market, the fund supplements its portfolio with assets in neighbouring European markets in Benelux and Austria.

As planned, we acquired another high-end property in one of the strongest prime logistics locations in the Netherlands on behalf of our investors, the logistics asset class being highly significant for us. Within a very short period of time, we took advantage of our network in the Dutch investment market, demonstrating our reliability, competence and creativity as leading management platform for commercial real estate, commented Johannes von Mutius, the CIO of DIC.

More Details on the Property:

The logistics property in Oosterhout, which is fully tenant-occupied on a remaining lease term of 15 years, has a total lettable area of around 30,000 sqm and excellent road, rail, water and air transport links. The city of Oosterhout is located inside the Dutch logistics triangle of Breda / Tilburg / Waalwijk, which makes it an important location close to the port-related logistics of Rotterdam and Antwerp. The property is occupied on a long-term lease by logistics service provider De Graaf Logistics Group, an established family business that has been in this line of business for more than a century. The services it provides include the storage and storage as well as bespoke one-off logistics solutions.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

