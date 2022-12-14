EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Management board changes and pooling of responsibilities

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

14.12.2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Press release

Management board changes and pooling of responsibilities

Torsten Doyen (CIBO) and Christian Fritzsche (COO) appointed as new management board members

Focus on operational excellence and sustainable cash flows

Sonja Wärntges' responsibilities to include all capital markets matters

Frankfurt am Main, December 14, 2022. Today, DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, announces changes in the composition of its management board. In today's meeting of DIC AG's supervisory board, Torsten Doyen (52), who will head the institutional business segment as CIBO, and Christian Fritzsche (45), who will head the new operations segment as COO, were appointed as new ordinary members of the management board of DIC AG. They will join Johannes von Mutius, CIO, and Sonja Wärntges, CEO and CFO, who will continue to serve in their capacities. All matters concerning capital markets, including M&A, will be pooled within Sonja Wärntges' scope of responsibilities. The board members Christian Bock (CIBO), currently responsible for the institutional business segment, and Patrick Weiden (CCMO), currently responsible for capital markets and M&A, will leave the management board of DIC AG by mutual agreement with effect from expiration of December 31, 2022.

Torsten Doyen joined DIC AG in February 2021 and has been responsible for substantial parts of the institutional business segment as the managing director of GEG German Estate Group. A real estate management graduate and qualified savings bank professional, Torsten Doyen has many years of experience in working with corporate clients and institutional investors in the fields of conceptualization and sales as well as in the structuring, placing and managing of financial vehicles.

Christian Fritzsche, who holds a degree in business administration, has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. He joined DIC AG in 2010 and currently serves as the managing director of DIC Onsite GmbH.

Following a dynamic phase of organic and inorganic growth with currently EUR 14.5 billion in assets under management, DIC is now focusing on operational excellence and generating an increasing portion of predictable long-term cash flows on the basis of a sound balance sheet and financial position. Thanks to its best-in-class real estate platform, DIC already generates a high portion of sustainable cash flows from its own real estate portfolio consisting of properties worth more than EUR 4.5 billion. In addition, DIC generates ongoing management fees and transaction-based fees from its roughly EUR 10 billion in assets under management in the third-party business for institutional investors. By focusing on operational excellence, pooling all financing and capital markets work within the CEO's scope of responsibilities and concentrating the logistics business in VIB Vermögen as already announced in late November, DIC AG enhances its position and strength for the next market phase.

"DIC AG is renowned for its efficient, dynamic and sustainable approach. After having extended the management board terms of Sonja Wärntges and Johannes von Mutius in the summer, we are now completing the management board by appointing Torsten Doyen and Christian Fritzsche as new members and adjusting the organizational responsibilities to the changed business and market requirements. On behalf of the entire supervisory board, I would like to thank Christian Bock and Patrick Weiden for their tremendous commitment and their contributions to achieving the milestones and growth steps of DIC in the past years," Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, chairman of the supervisory board, said.

Sonja Wärntges said: "I would like to thank my two colleagues on the management board Christian Bock and Patrick Weiden for our successful cooperation. At the same time, I am happy that with Torsten Doyen and Christian Fritzsche we were able to recruit two new management board members internally. This shows in particular that DIC AG offers its employees great opportunities for professional development and has outstanding talent in its workforce. I am very confident that with the reorganized management board team and the overall strategy of DIC Group we are very well positioned to face the new, big challenges of our market."



