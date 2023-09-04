EQS-News: DIC Asset AG moves into its Office of the Future in Frankfurt's Global Tower

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

DIC Asset AG moves into its Office of the Future in Frankfurt's Global Tower



04.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DIC Asset AG moves into its Office of the Future in Frankfurt's Global Tower

DIC lives New Work contemporary room concept for agile working

Group competencies bundled at single location

Frankfurt am Main, 4 September 2023. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, together with its operating subsidiaries GEG German Estate Group GmbH and DIC Onsite GmbH, has moved into its "Office of the Future" in the "Global Tower" at Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. By merging the Frankfurt locations, DIC is getting rid of the previous separation and is creating a common place for teamwork and new ways of working in the digital age.

The room concept in the new headquarters is consistently aligned with what DIC understands by "New Work". On the one hand, it supports agile forms of work and offers a variety of workplaces for concentration work or cross-departmental project work. On the other hand, the concept includes places for informal communication and areas where the well-being of employees is actively promoted.

"The 'Global Tower' as a landmark property in downtown Frankfurt now meets the absolute top standards in terms of ESG quality following the completion of a comprehensive restructuring under our management. I am very pleased that we can offer both our tenants and our own employees workplaces there that are based on highly innovative New Work concepts. We have thus created a real showcase for the office work of the future," says Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

The 25-story "Global Tower" with a total area of around 33,700 sqm is managed by DIC for third parties. The office tower was extensively renovated and modernized in accordance with the latest energy standards and received the platinum certificate of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) for this. In addition, the "Global Tower" is one of the first high-rise buildings in Frankfurt's banking district to be awarded a WiredScore Platinum certificate for its high level of digital connectivity.





About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to www.dic-asset.de/en.

