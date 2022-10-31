EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Renewal of logistics and office leases for a total floor area of 33,500 sqm

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DIC Asset AG: Renewal of logistics and office leases for a total floor area of 33,500 sqm



31.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Press release

DIC Asset AG: Renewal of logistics and office leases for a total floor area of 33,500 sqm

Early renewal of 26,500 sqm logistics and 7,000 sqm office space

Tenants appreciate DIC as creative and reliable partner

Optimisation of office property according to ESG criteria

Frankfurt am Main, 31 October 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, completed the early renewal of two lease agreements involving a total floor area of around 33,500 sqm at two portfolio properties, one being a logistics centre in Achim near Bremen and the other an office building in Saalfeld/Thuringia.

Demand for office and logistics facilities in established locations remains strong. The decision of our tenants to renew their leases early demonstrates once again the confidence tenants have in DIC while also showing that our tenants feel at home in our premises and appreciate us as a reliable and creative partner. By undertaking sustainability-oriented restructuring works at the office building in Saalfeld, we combined value preservation for our stakeholders with environmental conservation, commented Christian Fritzsche, the Managing Director of DIC Onsite GmbH, a DIC subsidiary.

Details about the lettings:

At the logistics centre in Achim, DIC renewed the lease agreement with the tenant, a German auto maker, for c. 26,500 sqm of warehouse space through 2025. The tenant has occupied the property, which comes with very convenient access to the A27 motorway, since 2017. The remaining warehouse space of about 15,000 sqm is used by Coca-Cola GmbH. Completed in 2017, the logistics centre meets the Gold certification level of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and is part of the portfolio of the RLI Logistics Fund Germany I open-ended special AIF.

At the office property in Saalfeld, DIC renewed the lease agreement with single tenant ver.di, Germanys unified service sector union, until 2027. The trade union uses the property of about 7,000 sqm as one of nine training and educational centres in Germany. In conjunction with the lease renewal, DIC agreed with ver.di to undertake energy retrofitting works in the building, which is held in DICs Commercial Portfolio, such as an upgrade of the heating system and the conversion of the entire interior lighting system to resource-conserving LED lights.

