EQS-News: DIC Asset AG renews leases for about 11,000 sqm of retail space at Neustadt Centrum in Halle

DIC Asset AG renews leases for about 11,000 sqm of retail space at Neustadt Centrum in Halle



19.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Lease with anchor tenant mein real for 10,200 sqm extended until 2036

Early renewal of lease with Thalia for 700 sqm until 2029

Upgrade for higher energy efficiency of the spaces

Frankfurt am Main, 19 September 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, just signed long-term lease renewals for about 11,000 sqm of retail space at the Neustadt Centrum retail property, which it holds in its proprietary portfolio.

With anchor tenant mein real (formerly real), DIC signed a lease agreement for about 10,200 sqm of retail space that will end in 2036. The two companies agreed to invest significant amounts in the modernisation of the retail unit.

The Thalia bookstore renewed the lease for its unit of 700 sqm for another six years. This occupier will switch its entire lighting system to LED lights.

By renewing their leases with us, long-term tenants signal that they see us as reliable and creative partners and that they appreciate the fact. We are also glad that we were able to agree to sustainability-enhancing investments with both tenants. We will continue to pursue our agenda to increase the degree of sustainability in our portfolio, and to consistently develop our properties to enhance their energy efficiency, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

Ahead of the lease renewals, DIC had already initiated resource-conserving restructuring work at the Neustadt-Centrum and switched to LED lighting in the multi-storey car park. As a result, electric energy costs and consumption were cut by more than 50%.

What we appreciate about DIC is that they are a partner who, on the one hand, recognises our requirements quickly and meets them in creative ways while, on the other hand, being an absolute champion of sustainability. Especially in time like these, DIC is creating highly attractive facilities for energy-intensive enterprises like the grocery retail trade by investing in the energy efficiency of buildings, said Karsten Pudzich, manager at mein real.

The multifunctional shopping centre opened for business in the year 2000. In addition to retail units, gastronomic venues and a modern multiplex cinema with eight screens, visitors from the region also find doctors offices and service providers on the premises. The total floor area adds up to 30,700 sqm, while the EPRA vacancy rate is 1.8%. A dedicated multi-storey car park provides about 933 parking spots. On average, Neustadt Centrum is frequented by around 12,000 visitors from the catchment area every day.

