20.10.2022 07:30:16

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG sets standards for sustainable building management

EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability
DIC Asset AG sets standards for sustainable building management

20.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

DIC Asset AG sets standards for sustainable building management

  • Strategic agreement with the companys four main facility managers
  • Schedule of services expanded to include sustainability arrangements
  • Important step to reach 40% CO2 reduction until 2030

Frankfurt am Main, 20 October 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, entered into a strategic partnership covering the green FM subject with WISAG, SPIE, RGM/Gegenbauer and Apleona, the four main facility management service providers within the DIC portfolio. The standard schedule of services for facility managers will be expanded to include regulations that focus on the sustainable operation of buildings.

Even in a complex world with many challenges, we do not compromise on sustainability and ESG. I am convinced that major players like us must take responsibility here and drive forward the reduction of CO2 emissions in buildings. Together with our key service providers, we have now defined standards that will take us a decisive step forward here. In our tradition as a responsible company, we are once again creating sustainable value for our customers, investors and shareholders and for the environment, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset.

The new contract standard will also be integrated into future tenders. DIC expects the new framework to be applied to around 62% of the assets in its proprietary portfolio by the end of the year.

Within the framework of the carbon reduction target of 40% per sqm of floor space in its proprietary portfolio before 2030, DIC kicked off various ESG initiatives in all of its business divisions. In addition to the purchase of renewable energies, the expansion of the green building ratio and the increase in green capex measures, it is sustainable building operation in consultation with service providers and occupiers on site that plays a key role. Based on the data that are aggregated in the course of the year and analysed to determine the consumption trend, the company will develop bottom-up energy-saving strategies. DIC will centrally coordinate the activities involving the companys proprietary portfolio.

 

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

 

IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20 MainTor Primus

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de

 

 


20.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1467413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1467413  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467413&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DIC Asset AGmehr Analysen

25.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
22.08.22 DIC Asset Kaufen DZ BANK
03.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Baader Bank
02.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
02.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DIC Asset AG 7,19 -4,13% DIC Asset AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen