EQS-News: DIC Asset AG sets standards for sustainable building management

Strategic agreement with the companys four main facility managers

Schedule of services expanded to include sustainability arrangements

Important step to reach 40% CO 2 reduction until 2030

Frankfurt am Main, 20 October 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, entered into a strategic partnership covering the green FM subject with WISAG, SPIE, RGM/Gegenbauer and Apleona, the four main facility management service providers within the DIC portfolio. The standard schedule of services for facility managers will be expanded to include regulations that focus on the sustainable operation of buildings.

Even in a complex world with many challenges, we do not compromise on sustainability and ESG. I am convinced that major players like us must take responsibility here and drive forward the reduction of CO 2 emissions in buildings. Together with our key service providers, we have now defined standards that will take us a decisive step forward here. In our tradition as a responsible company, we are once again creating sustainable value for our customers, investors and shareholders and for the environment, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset.

The new contract standard will also be integrated into future tenders. DIC expects the new framework to be applied to around 62% of the assets in its proprietary portfolio by the end of the year.

Within the framework of the carbon reduction target of 40% per sqm of floor space in its proprietary portfolio before 2030, DIC kicked off various ESG initiatives in all of its business divisions. In addition to the purchase of renewable energies, the expansion of the green building ratio and the increase in green capex measures, it is sustainable building operation in consultation with service providers and occupiers on site that plays a key role. Based on the data that are aggregated in the course of the year and analysed to determine the consumption trend, the company will develop bottom-up energy-saving strategies. DIC will centrally coordinate the activities involving the companys proprietary portfolio.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

