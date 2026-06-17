EQS-News: Diginex Announces Extension of Long Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

Diginex Announces Extension of Long Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks



17.06.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Diginex Announces Extension of Long Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks



LONDON, 17 June 2026 — Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that it has agreed with Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited ("Resulticks") to extend the Long Stop Date under the Sale and Purchase Agreement relating to Diginex's proposed acquisition of Resulticks from 12 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 for the purpose of attending to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to completion.



The proposed transaction, originally announced on 16 April 2026, remains subject to these conditions, including the conditions precedent contained in the Sale and Purchase Agreement. There can be no assurance that all such conditions will be satisfied or waived, or that the transaction will be completed.



Parties will provide an update on or before the new Long Stop Date.



About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.



The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

About Resulticks

RESULTICKS is a connected customer engagement solution designed for real-time, data-driven audience experiences. It helps brands unify customer data, orchestrate communications across channels, and make more informed business decisions through AI-powered intelligence and analytics. RESULTICKS serves enterprises across North America, Asia, and the Middle East and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.



For more information, please visit the Resulticks website: https://resulticks.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, and the Company’s strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.



Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com



IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de



IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global



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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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