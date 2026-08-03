EQS-News: Diginex Announces Secured US$70 Million Funding Commitments and Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Diginex Announces Secured US$70 Million Funding Commitments and Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks



03.08.2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diginex Announces Secured US$70 Million Funding Commitments and Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

LONDON, August 03, 2026 -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that it has mutually agreed with Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited (“Resulticks”) an extension of the Long Stop Date under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) relating to Diginex's proposed acquisition of Resulticks (the “Transaction”) from 31 July 2026 to Wednesday 12 August 2026.

In connection with the Transaction, the parties have secured private funding commitments totaling US$70 million to complete financing for the combined business. The parties are now undertaking the final execution process, and the extension of the Long Stop Date has been agreed to facilitate completion of the remaining execution formalities.

The proposed Transaction and funding, originally announced on 16 April 2026, remain subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions precedent contained in the SPA. There can be no assurance that the funding and any conditions will be completed, satisfied, or waived, or that the Transaction or funding will be completed on the terms described, or at all.



About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. For more information, please visit https://www.diginex.com/.



About Resulticks

RESULTICKS is a connected customer engagement solution designed for real-time, data-driven audience experiences. It helps brands unify customer data, orchestrate communications across channels, and make more informed business decisions through AI-powered intelligence and analytics. RESULTICKS serves enterprises across North America, Asia, and the Middle East and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.



Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global