EQS-News: Diginex Appoints Carole Zibi as Chief Marketing Officer

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Personnel/ESG

Diginex Appoints Carole Zibi as Chief Marketing Officer



10.06.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diginex Appoints Carole Zibi as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment strengthens Diginex’s brand and communications capabilities as the Company executes its unified platform strategy

LinkedIn alumna Carole Zibi to lead global brand strategy, demand generation, and marketing across the combined company

LONDON, June 10, 2026 – Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a technology group providing ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients globally, today announced the appointment of Carole Zibi as Diginex’s Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”).



The appointment supports and advances the Company’s unified business strategy, announced on March 31, 2026, under which Diginex is integrating its four operating entities, Diginex and its three subsidiaries, Plan A.Earth GmbH ("Plan A"), Matter DK ApS, and The Remedy Project Limited, into a single operating company, with an integrated technology platform, serving banks, asset managers, and corporates worldwide.



Since November 2023, Ms. Zibi has served as Vice President of Marketing at Plan A, acquired by Diginex in January 2026, where she led brand strategy, demand generation, content, product marketing, and communications across Europe.



Previously, Ms. Zibi helped expand major U.S. entertainment and technology brands across Europe, including Disney, Yahoo!, Vogue (Condé Nast), and LinkedIn. During her decade at LinkedIn, she opened the company’s French office and later was appointed Director of Marketing for LinkedIn’s Talent Solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa; she subsequently served as Vice President of Marketing at impact start-up Chance.co. She has also lectured in marketing at Sciences Po Paris and holds a joint master’s degree in economics and finance from Sciences Po Paris and Paris Dauphine University, as well as a certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School.



As CMO, Ms. Zibi will oversee the Company’s global brand, growth marketing and communications, shaping the narrative for Diginex’s integrated sustainability and compliance platform.



Lorenzo Romano, Vice Chairman of Diginex, added, “This appointment underlines the priority we place on how on we communicate as Diginex moves forward as one company. Carole brings the experience and judgement to lead that effort with clarity and purpose”



Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Diginex, commented: “Carole has built and scaled brands for some of the world’s most recognisable companies, and brings modern marketing experience with a strong understanding of growth and stakeholder engagement. As we bring four businesses together under one platform, she will play a central role in shaping how Diginex is understood by customers, investors, and the wider market”

The Company expects to provide further updates on the execution of its unified business strategy over the course of Q2 2026.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.



The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.



Plan A.earth GmbH, a Diginex subsidiary, is Europe’s leading provider of corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and B Corp, its AI powered platform helps thousands of businesses automate emissions management and create measurable business value.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.plana.earth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, and the Company’s strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Diginex



Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com



IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de



IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global