EQS-News: Diginex Limited Announces Robust 293% Revenue Growth and Enhanced Balance Sheet for Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

Diginex Limited Announces Robust 293% Revenue Growth and Enhanced Balance Sheet for Six Months Ended September 30, 2025



Diginex Limited Announces Robust 293% Revenue Growth and Enhanced Balance Sheet for Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 – Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a recognized provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025. Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 Key Highlights: Strategic relationship ramp-up as half-year revenue increases 293% to $2.0 million, compared to $0.5 million in prior-year period, driven primarily by higher subscription and license fees

The Company’s M&A drive increases costs contributing to a net operating loss of $6.0 million, compared with $4.2 million in the first half of 2024.

Net assets increased to $10.9 million as of September 30, 2025, from $4.6 million at March 31, 2025.

The Company evaluated hundreds of different strategic growth/M&A initiatives through new collaboration discussions, business combinations and partnership opportunities that support the expansion of the Company’s sustainability, compliance and risk intelligence ecosystem.

The Company maintained a debt-free balance sheet with no interest-bearing borrowings, preserving financial flexibility to fund strategic initiatives and operational growth. Strategic Highlights Subsequent to September 30, 2025 Completed the acquisition of Matter DK ApS in an all-share transaction valued at approximately US$13 million, strengthening the Company’s AI-driven ESG data and analytics capabilities.

Received approximately US$13.8 million through the exercise of outstanding warrants, further improving the Company’s capital base and liquidity position to pursue our active M&A push for diversified revenues streams.

Launched an AI powered ISSB Disclosure Tool, a solution designed to help organizations rapidly align with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)S1 and S2 disclosure requirements partly funded by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”). Management Commentary Mark Blick, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex Limited, commented: “The first half of fiscal 2025 has been transformative for Diginex. We delivered 293% revenue growth, driven by strong organic demand for our ESG reporting and supply chain solutions as well as a landmark licensing agreement. At the same time, we significantly strengthened our financial position through the successful IPO in January, the subsequent warrant exercise, and the completion of the strategic acquisition of Matter DK ApS in October. We believe these achievements give us a solid foundation to accelerate both organic growth and our planned disciplined M&A strategy. We continue to enhance our AI-powered platforms, most notably with fully automated regulatory gap analysis and advanced data visualization capabilities, while expanding our sales channels to capitalize on rising global demand for transparent, compliant sustainability data. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.” Revenues For the six months ended

September 30, in USD millions 2025 2024 Subscription and license fees 1.9 0.2 Advisory fees 0.1 0.1 Customization fees 0.0 0.2 Total 2.0 0.5 For the six months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue rose $1.5 million (293%) to $2.0 million from $0.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven primarily by subscription and license fees, which grew from $0.2 million to $1.9 million, including a significant one-time license fee for a white-label version of diginexESG. Advisory fees remained stable at $0.1 million, while customization revenue declined as expected as the Company focused resources on core product development and scaling its SaaS platforms, diginexESG and diginexLUMEN. General and Administrative Expenses For the six months ended

September 30, in USD millions 2025 2024 Employee benefits 3.1 2.2 IT development and maintenance support 0.8 0.9 Audit fees 0.2 0.2 Professional fees 3.0 0.8 Investor Relations 0.2 0.0 Travel and entertainment 0.4 0.1 Share based payments 0.0 0.4 Amortization and depreciation 0.1 0.1 Other 0.3 0.0 Total 8.1 4.7 General and administrative expenses increased by $3.4 million to $8.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, from $4.7 million in the prior-year period. The rise was largely attributable to a $2.2 million increase in professional fees related to extensive M&A due diligence and legal work. Employee benefit expenses rose by $0.9 million, reflecting continued investment in sales and business development talent. Other notable increases included travel and investor relations costs as the Company expanded its public-market presence following the January 2025 IPO. Balance Sheet Highlights Net assets strengthened to $10.9 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $4.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The Company continues to operate with no interest-bearing debt. Subsequent to period-end, the October 23, 2025 warrant exercise that generated $13.8 million in cash through the issuance of 18 million ordinary shares has further bolstered the balance sheet and provided additional flexibility to pursue growth initiatives. About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and ISSB (IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards.). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (040) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global DIGINEX LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 USD USD Revenue 2,045,408 520,795 General and administrative expenses (8,093,038) (4,717,260) OPERATING LOSS (6,047,630) (4,196,465) Other income or gains 259,958 3,278,531 Finance cost, net (7,344) (243,537) LOSS BEFORE TAX (5,795,016) (1,161,471) Income tax expense (10,750) - LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (5,805,766) (1,161,471) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange (loss) gain on translation of foreign operations (2,259) 4,411 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (5,808,025) (1,157,060) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Basic loss per share (0.03) (0.01) Diluted loss per share (0.03) (0.04) DIGINEX LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 USD USD (Unaudited) ASSETS Right-of-use assets 222,637 225,672 Rental deposit 59,247 45,463 Total non-current assets 281,884 271,135 Trade receivables, net 2,495,302 1,394,545 Contract assets - 750 Other receivables, deposit and prepayment 10,073,821 1,066,191 Restricted bank balance 383,400 399,400 Cash and cash equivalents 1,850,673 3,111,141 Total current assets 14,803,196 5,972,027 LIABILITIES Trade payables (637,680) (200,660) Other payables and accruals (2,724,912) (706,874) Deferred revenues (611,260) (505,424) Due to a related company - (34,579) Lease liabilities, current (181,091) (126,808) Total current liabilities (4,154,943) (1,574,345) Lease liabilities, net of current portion (48,293) (110,867) Total non-current liabilities (48,293) (110,867) Net current assets 10,648,253 4,397,682 Net assets 10,881,844 4,557,950 EQUITY Share capital 10,098 1,150 Share premium 54,608,823 25,689,436 Capital reserve 5,126,150 5,126,150 Warrant reserve 61,886,200 79,263,200 Exchange reserve (3,910) (1,651) Share option reserve 1,730,804 1,076,345 Accumulated losses (112,476,321) (106,596,680) Total equity 10,881,844 4,557,950 DIGINEX LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 USD USD CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before taxation (5,795,016) (1,161,471) Adjustments for: Amortization - right-of-use assets 90,773 63,036 Impairment losses recognized in respect of trade receivables 17,649 10,018 Other interest income (211,438) - Finance costs 7,344 243,537 Share option awards 589,419 320,533 Share-based payments expenses on anti-dilution issuance of preferred shares - 369,648 Net fair value loss of convertible loan notes - 274,000 Net fair value gain of preferred shares - (3,539,648) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (5,301,269) (3,420,347) Movements in working capital Trade receivables (1,118,406) 87,552 Other receivables, deposit and prepayment (37,188) (210,466) Contract assets 750 (18,028) Trade and other payables 2,468,799 589,091 Deferred revenue 105,836 51,885 Cash used in operations (3,881,478) (2,920,313) Income tax paid (10,750) - Net cash used in operating activities (3,892,228) (2,920,313) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Advance to Resulticks Group Companies Pte Ltd (8,000,000) - Loan to Matter DK ApS (759,004) - Payment to rental deposit (13,784) - Cash used in investing activities (8,772,788) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of the IPO Warrants (Tranche 1) 11,542,500 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares - 50 Loans from immediate holding company - 2,335,461 Advances from immediate holding company - 713,719 Repayment to a related company (34,579) - Repayment of lease liabilities (103,373) (104,715) Net cash generated from financing activities 11,404,548 2,944,515 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,260,468) 24,202 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 3,111,141 76,620 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,850,673 100,822

