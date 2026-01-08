Diginex Aktie
EQS-News: Diginex Limited Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Plan A, Creating One of Europe’s Leading Integrated ESG, Carbon Accounting and Decarbonization Platforms
|
EQS-News: Diginex Limited
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Diginex Limited Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Plan A, Creating One of Europe’s Leading Integrated ESG, Carbon Accounting and Decarbonization Platforms
The combined business will deliver a single sophisticated platform to expand beyond existing strategic relationships, including HSBC, Coca Cola, Visa, and BMW.
LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech and data management solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive share purchase and transfer agreement (the “SPTA”), to acquire PlanA.earth GmbH ("Plan A"), one of Europe's leading AI-powered carbon accounting and decarbonization platforms. The SPTA provides that Diginex will deliver to the sellers of Plan A €3 million in cash and 6,720,317 shares of Diginex’s ordinary shares valued at €52 million in exchange for 100% of the equity of Plan A.
With this transaction, Diginex warmly welcomes Visa, Deutsche Bank, as shareholders, and looks forward to working with them as stakeholders going forwards.
This strategic acquisition combines Diginex's award-winning ESG reporting capabilities, spanning 19 global frameworks, with Plan A’s award-winning carbon accounting and decarbonization technology. Following the completion of the acquisition Diginex expects to offer a scaled, integrated sustainability platform designed to link regulatory reporting, value-chain emissions, and decarbonization strategy. We believe, the combined platform reframes decarbonization as a measurable driver of financial return, supported by comprehensive value-chain and Scope 3 assessments.
In addition, Diginex will offer companies a strategic, one-stop, end-to-end solution for all corporate audit, ESG reporting, and decarbonization needs, including supply chain transparency, target-setting, and performance tracking.
This acquisition positions Diginex to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global market for ESG reporting and carbon accounting software. Industry studies estimate the broader ESG and sustainability software market will expand approximately by 20-25% over the next five years (CAGR), reaching between USD 80-100 billion by 2030.
We believe the Sustainability RegTech industry is at a pivotal inflection point. Business enterprises are facing an unprecedented convergence of regulatory, investor and customer expectations, including tightening climate-disclosure requirements, net-zero commitments and growing demand for traceable Scope 3 data and credible, auditable decarbonization plans. We expect that Diginex’s offering will be able to serve this demand.
Enhanced access to capital will enable both companies to accelerate global expansion. Diginex will deepen its European footprint through Plan A’s established regional presence and enterprise customer base, while Plan A will accelerate growth across Asia, North America, through Diginex’s global infrastructure and public-company platform.
"The acquisition of Plan A marks a transformative milestone in delivering the most advanced, user-friendly sustainability platform available," said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex. "The synergy between our ESG tools and Plan A's carbon expertise will empower businesses worldwide to navigate increasingly complex regulations and achieve meaningful data-driven progress toward sustainability goals and financial objectives."
"Joining forces with Diginex represents a definitive shift for our industry," said Lubomila Jordanova, Founder and CEO of Plan A. "For too long, the market has remained deeply fragmented, forcing businesses to manage disparate, siloed solutions for supply chain transparency, ESG reporting, carbon accounting, and decarbonization. By unifying Plan A’s high-precision decarbonization technology with Diginex’s RegTech and regulatory expertise, we will be able to deliver a single, sophisticated platform that transforms fragmented data into measurable climate impact and clear financial ROI."
Plan A was advised by Torch Partners and Morrison & Foerster. Diginex was advised by McDermott Will & Schulte and Gibson Dunn.
About Diginex
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/
About Plan A (plana.earth)
For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.plana.earth
Forward-Looking Statements
