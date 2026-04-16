Diginex Aktie
WKN DE: A40PU6 / ISIN: KYG286871044
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16.04.2026 14:04:33
EQS-News: Diginex Limited (DGNX) Announces US$1.5 Billion AI Acquisition, Adding High Growth Business and Targets $280M Revenue by 2027
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EQS-News: Diginex Limited
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Diginex Limited (DGNX) Announces US$1.5 Billion AI Acquisition, Adding High Growth Business and Targets $280M Revenue by 2027
Building the world’s first trust-led growth platform
As data and artificial intelligence emerge as the primary drivers of enterprise differentiation, the synergies created by the merging of the businesses aims to create the world’s first trust led growth platform where Resulticks’ leading customer intelligence platform embeds sustainability journeys directly into customer engagement.
With 76% of consumers stating that they would stop buying from firms that neglect environmental and social well-being the combined entity will aim to develop a new category of trust-led experiences beyond simple CX or sustainability alone, leading to significant client advantages.
As technology becomes increasingly commoditized, ownership, enrichment, and activation of data at speed are defining the next generation of market leaders. This combination positions Diginex to lead that evolution, leveraging AI to its benefit to be a disruptor by delivering full-cycle, trust-led experience to customers.
The transaction, valued at US$1.5 billion, and expected to close within the next 30-45 days subject to closing conditions, follows the strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2025, and builds on the reseller agreement executed in February 2026, which targets US$40 million in cumulative revenues over four years for Diginex’s sustainable RegTech business.
“I am thrilled to announce the signing of our deal with Resulticks, a company that shares our values and commitment to being at the forefront of harnessing advanced technology for transformative impact,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman & Founder of Diginex. “This transaction transforms the group’s financials and significantly deepens our expertise in AI and data management. By combining Resulticks’ real-time data capabilities with our sustainability platforms, we are poised to redefine how organizations navigate sustainability and compliance challenges.”
“This partnership brings together two purpose-driven platforms” said Redickaa Subrammanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Resulticks. “Through Genie, our agentic framework, we’re helping customers drive CX growth and reduce attrition. Now with Diginex, we can cater specifically to discerning sustainability-conscious audience segments by integrating sustainable intelligence into communications to deliver real value. Together, we can enable activation, attribution and ROI visibility to drive smarter, long-term revenue growth for our clients.”
“The next generation of enterprise platforms will not separate growth from trust,” said Daxsan RB, Co-Founder and CIO of Resulticks. “What matters is not just collecting more data, but making it usable in the moments that drive decisions and outcomes. That is where we see real value in bringing these two platforms together.”
About Diginex
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16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diginex Limited
|Room 1311, 13/F Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay,
|Telegraph Bay Hong Kong
|Hongkong
|ISIN:
|KYG286871044
|WKN:
|A40PU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309840
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309840 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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