EQS-News: Diginex Sets New Strategic Course to Become the Global Benchmark for Institutional Integrity

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/ESG

Diginex Sets New Strategic Course to Become the Global Benchmark for Institutional Integrity



31.03.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diginex Sets New Strategic Course to Become the Global Benchmark for Institutional Integrity



Board endorses unified vision following comprehensive strategic review

Company to integrate Diginex’s four operating entities into a single platform serving ESG, sustainability, and compliance needs of banks, asset managers, and corporates worldwide

LONDON - March 31, 2026 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a technology group providing ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients globally, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously endorsed a new unified company strategy following a comprehensive strategic review led by Lubomila Jordanova, Diginex’s CEO.

The review, conducted over the first 60 days of Ms. Jordanova’s appointment, included in-depth assessments of Diginex’s four operating entities, Diginex, Plan A, Matter, and The Remedy Project, spanning over 60 interviews with employees across every function and geography, an extensive review of the technology portfolio, and an evaluation of the competitive landscape. The outcome is a strategic blueprint that the Board has approved as the foundation for the Company’s operating plan and budget for the fiscal year commencing 1 April 2026.

From Fragmented Portfolio to Unified Platform

The new strategy repositions Diginex from a holding company of separately operated ESG and sustainability businesses towards a single operating company, with an integrated technology platform (the “Group”). The Group’s combined capabilities, spanning carbon accounting, sustainability reporting, sustainable finance, human rights due diligence, and supply chain transparency, will be unified under one commercial, technology, and operational framework.

The Board has endorsed the Group’s new vision: to be the global benchmark for institutional integrity, where verified data and digital security define the future of capital efficiency.

This strategic shift reflects a clear market signal. Enterprise clients are increasingly seeking consolidated platforms that integrate natively with their financial systems, replacing the fragmented vendor landscape that has characterized the compliance and sustainability sector. The Group’s data assets, processing hundreds of millions of sustainability-related data points monthly across its entities, are being repositioned as the foundation for an institutional-grade compliance and data integrity infrastructure serving banks, asset managers, and large corporations globally.

Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Diginex, commented: “What we found across Diginex’s four entities is something rare, genuinely strong products, deep domain expertise, and loyal client relationships, but no shared story and no unified commercial engine. The opportunity is to bring these four businesses together into a single platform that speaks the language of CFOs, CSOs, risk committees, and boards. That is the company we are building.”

Transformation Underway

The strategic plan approved by the Board encompasses several workstreams now in active execution, including the operational integration of the Group’s four entities under a centralized structure, the alignment of the product and technology roadmap, a comprehensive rebranding initiative, the consolidation of the Group’s operations, and a disciplined approach to further strategic acquisitions. The Company expects to provide further updates on each of these initiatives in the coming weeks.

The strategic review also identified substantial potential for cross-selling and operational efficiency across the four entities. Early joint proposals combining capabilities from multiple entities are already generating increased commercial interest from clients, with enterprises willing to expand scope and contract values when presented with bundled offerings that address multiple compliance and reporting needs simultaneously.

Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex, commented: “The Board is fully aligned behind this unified strategy. Lubomila has conducted an exceptionally thorough assessment of our operating businesses, and the plan she has presented gives us a clear and credible path to building a single combined business of institutional scale. We look forward to sharing the details of this transformation with our shareholders in the weeks ahead.”

Market context

The Company’s strategic review was derived from extensive engagement with clients, partners, and investor relations advisors in the United States, UAE and Europe. Management believes the sustainability technology sector is undergoing a structural consolidation, driven by enterprise demand for integrated platforms, the accelerating impact of AI on compliance workflows, and a regulatory environment that continues to increase in complexity across jurisdictions including CSRD, ISSB, SFDR, and Modern Slavery Act frameworks.

These dynamics are creating what management believes to be a compelling environment for a well-positioned platform with the breadth of capability, verified data assets, and institutional credibility to serve as a trusted partner to financial institutions and large corporations navigating the sustainability technology sector.



Additional insights from the CEO: please view an interview here.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable ?nance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.



The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.





Plan A.earth, GmbH, a Diginex subsidiary, is Europe’s leading provider of corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and B Corp, its AI powered platform helps thousands of businesses automate emissions management and create measurable business value.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://plana.earth.

The Remedy Project Limited, a Diginex subsidiary, is a Hong Kong-based social enterprise providing advisory, and capacity building services on labor and human rights in global supply chains. The organization works with companies, governments, multilaterals, and civil society to strengthen human rights due diligence, design and evaluate grievance mechanisms, and support effective remediation and access to remedy for workers, particularly in high-risk sectors and geographies across Asia.

The Remedy Project is recognised for its rights-holder-centred and gender-responsive approaches, deep regional expertise, and contribution to global standard-setting and industry initiatives.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.remedyproject.co



Matter DK ApS, a Diginex subsidiary, delivers actionable ESG insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.thisismatter.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its ?nancial condition, results of operations, business strategy and ?nancial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to re?ect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed for the year ended March 31, 2025 with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts: Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global