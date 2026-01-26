EQS-News: Diginex Signs Joint Venture Framework Agreement to Support ESG and Decarbonization Infrastructure in Mato Grosso, Brazil

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Expansion/ESG

Diginex Signs Joint Venture Framework Agreement to Support ESG and Decarbonization Infrastructure in Mato Grosso, Brazil



26.01.2026 / 10:16 CET/CEST

The framework agreement aims to support large-scale sustainability and decarbonization initiatives across the Brazilian State of Mato Grosso, one of the world’s most critical agricultural engines.



LONDON and SÃO PAULO Jan. 26, 2026 -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a global ESG and sustainability technology company, has signed a Joint Venture Framework Agreement (the “Framework Agreement”) with BGlobal (Brazil, Brand & Business), a company affiliated with Marta M. DeVito (“BGlobal”) and the State of Mato Grosso, to establish the framework for a proposed collaboration among the parties focused on the design and deployment of a digital infrastructure platform that enables: (i) decarbonization and ESG reporting; (ii) standardized, audible sustainability and emissions data aligned with internationally recognized standards; (iii) implementation of a “Digital Green Passport” concept to support export market access; and (iv) the creation of MRV-ready data capable of supporting credible carbon and nature-based initiatives for companies operating in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil. The Framework Agreement sets out the terms and conditions to commence with a sector-based pilot, initially focused on the beef sector, but not limited to, with the potential to expand to additional sectors over time.



Brazil’s decarbonization market was valued at approximately USD $43.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD $76.8 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.1% from 2025 to 2030.



Brazil also represents a significant growth opportunity for Diginex, with the sustainability management software market - encompassing carbon management, compliance, reporting, and related ESG solutions - valued at approximately $141.4 million in 2024 and projected to reach $341.4 million by 2030.



Supporting Transparency and Traceability at Scale



The State of Mato Grosso is one of Brazil’s most important agricultural and natural-resource regions, covering more than 900,000 km² and playing a critical role in global food supply. Approximately 60% of the State of Mato Grosso’s territory remains preserved, positioning it as a key contributor to global climate and biodiversity outcomes.



The Framework Agreement aims to combine the expertise of Diginex and its subsidiary PlanA.earth GmbH, in ESG reporting, emissions accounting, and auditable data infrastructure, with BGlobal’s on-the-ground coordination and stakeholder engagement in Brazil. Together, the parties intend to explore how digital tools can help companies operating in the State of Mato Grosso measure, disclose and manage sustainability performance in a consistent and internationally credible way.



A particular focus of the Framework Agreement is to complement and strengthen existing initiatives, including the State’s “Passaporte Verde” programme, by providing a structured digital backbone for disclosure, traceability and reporting across agriculture and natural-resource value chains. The Framework Agreement also recognizes the growing importance of carbon and nature-based initiatives, while emphasizing a disciplined approach to governance, transparency, and credibility.



The parties intend to focus initially on measurement, reporting, and MRV-ready data, creating the foundational conditions for potential future market-based mechanisms, if and when appropriate, under separate and independently negotiated agreements.



“The Framework Agreement reflects our ambition to support real-world sustainability at scale. Mato Grosso is a globally significant region for agriculture, natural capital, and climate, and we see a strong opportunity for robust data and ESG infrastructure to play a constructive role. This Framework Agreement allows us to move forward in a disciplined and structured manner, while maintaining the highest standards of governance and credibility,” commented Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex.



Marta M. DeVito, Managing Director and CEO of BGlobal, stated, “Mato Grosso has the scale, the assets, and the ambition to lead in sustainable development. By combining strong local engagement with globally recognized ESG and reporting capabilities, proposed collaboration creates the basis for transparency, traceability, and long-term value creation across key sectors.”



About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.



The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.



Plan A, Diginex’s subsidiary, is a leading corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software provider, helping organizations measure, manage and reduce their environmental impact across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in order to turn emissions intelligence into financial performance. As part of the Diginex group, Plan A plays a central role in creating long-term value for companies through decarbonization globally.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.



About BGlobal

BGlobal (Brazil, Brand & Business) is a strategic advisory and coordination platform working at the intersection of sustainability, branding and international market engagement in Brazil.



Forward-Looking Statements

