EQS-News: Diginex Subsidiary Matter More Than Triples Carbon Data Automation to 80%; Breakthrough Accelerates ESG Insights for Institutions Overseeing $20 Trillion in Assets

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Diginex Subsidiary Matter More Than Triples Carbon Data Automation to 80%; Breakthrough Accelerates ESG Insights for Institutions Overseeing $20 Trillion in Assets



28.05.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Diginex Subsidiary Matter More Than Triples Carbon Data Automation to 80%; Breakthrough Accelerates ESG Insights for Institutions Overseeing $20 Trillion in Assets

State-of-the-art AI + human architecture: the new extraction pipeline tripled automation from 25% to 80%, supported by multi-stage quality control.

the new extraction pipeline tripled automation from 25% to 80%, supported by multi-stage quality control. Scale: Matter is releasing carbon and sustainability data this week from more than 1,000 companies that have already published 2025 sustainability reports.

Matter is releasing carbon and sustainability data this week from more than 1,000 companies that have already published 2025 sustainability reports. Investor relevance: faster delivery of validated ESG data can support more timely portfolio risk decisions.

LONDON, May 28, 2026 — Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced a significant advance in its artificial intelligence capabilities through Matter, its ESG data technology subsidiary, which serves institutions with $20 trillion in assets under management and administration and was acquired in 2025 to strengthen Diginex’s AI-driven investor intelligence leadership. Following enhancements to Matter’s proprietary AI extraction engine and ESG data processing pipeline, automation rates in carbon data extraction from company reports tripled from 25% to 80%.



The upgrade reflects Diginex’s continued investment in AI-enabled infrastructure designed to improve coverage, consistency and delivery speed across complex corporate disclosures.



Scaling automation with quality assurance at every stage



The breakthrough materially increases the speed and scalability of Diginex’s data operations and supports Matter’s planned release of carbon and sustainability data from more than 1,000 companies that have published 2025 sustainability reports over the past month.



For institutional investors, speed only matters if the output can be trusted. Erroneous data can have financial, regulatory and reputational consequences. Matter’s extraction platform is therefore designed with in-process quality controls at multiple stages of the workflow, alongside a systematic final quality assurance layer that flags potential data defects for manual review before release.



The advance builds on Matter’s existing capabilities in portfolio-level sustainability analysis, flexible API integrations and traceable, granular ESG datasets aligned with SDGs and regulatory frameworks.



Advantages of faster access to validated ESG data



As sustainability disclosure volumes continue to rise globally, faster access to validated ESG and carbon data can give institutional investors a meaningful advantage in portfolio management, risk monitoring and stewardship.



By reducing the time-to-market of critical ESG disclosures, Diginex’s latest AI progress can help investors strengthen compliance with reporting requirements, adjust strategies to climate benchmarks ahead of competitors and act more quickly in an increasingly data-driven sustainability market.



About Matter

Matter is a pioneering ESG data company that delivers actionable insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes. To date, Matter serves institutions representing $20T in total AuM and AuA.



Matter was acquired by Diginex in October 2025 in a transaction valued at $13 million, further expanding the Company’s ESG data and analytics platform.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting.



The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.



The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.



Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. — Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced a significant advance in its artificial intelligence capabilities through Matter, its ESG data technology subsidiary, which serves institutions with $20 trillion in assets under management and administration and was acquired in 2025 to strengthen Diginex’s AI-driven investor intelligence leadership. Following enhancements to Matter’s proprietary AI extraction engine and ESG data processing pipeline, automation rates in carbon data extraction from company reports tripled from 25% to 80%.The upgrade reflects Diginex’s continued investment in AI-enabled infrastructure designed to improve coverage, consistency and delivery speed across complex corporate disclosures.The breakthrough materially increases the speed and scalability of Diginex’s data operations and supports Matter’s planned release of carbon and sustainability data from more than 1,000 companies that have published 2025 sustainability reports over the past month.For institutional investors, speed only matters if the output can be trusted. Erroneous data can have financial, regulatory and reputational consequences. Matter’s extraction platform is therefore designed with in-process quality controls at multiple stages of the workflow, alongside a systematic final quality assurance layer that flags potential data defects for manual review before release.The advance builds on Matter’s existing capabilities in portfolio-level sustainability analysis, flexible API integrations and traceable, granular ESG datasets aligned with SDGs and regulatory frameworks.As sustainability disclosure volumes continue to rise globally, faster access to validated ESG and carbon data can give institutional investors a meaningful advantage in portfolio management, risk monitoring and stewardship.By reducing the time-to-market of critical ESG disclosures, Diginex’s latest AI progress can help investors strengthen compliance with reporting requirements, adjust strategies to climate benchmarks ahead of competitors and act more quickly in an increasingly data-driven sustainability market.Matter is a pioneering ESG data company that delivers actionable insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes. To date, Matter serves institutions representing $20T in total AuM and AuA.Matter was acquired by Diginex in October 2025 in a transaction valued at $13 million, further expanding the Company’s ESG data and analytics platform.For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.thisismatter.com. Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting.The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.diginex.com Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.



Investor Relations Contacts



Diginex

Investor Relations

Email:



IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email:



IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email:

Investor RelationsEmail: ir@diginex.com Jan HuttererKirchhoff ConsultPhone: +49 (40) 609186-0Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de Jackson LinLLYCPhone: +1 (646) 717-4593Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

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