EQS-News: DIGITAL MOBILITY BUDGET: CIRCULA AND ALLANE LAUNCH COOPERATION

DIGITAL MOBILITY BUDGET: CIRCULA AND ALLANE LAUNCH COOPERATION
Allane Mobility Group is entering into a partnership with software-as-a-service fintech Circula. The aim is to offer joint customers maximum flexibility in terms of mobility.
Pullach/Berlin, 29 August 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (Allane; formerly Sixt Leasing), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, launches a partnership with Berlin-based fintech company Circula. With Circula's "Mobility as a Service" offering, Allane is now offering its fleet customers solutions for digital mobility budgets that their employees can adapt to their individual needs: From private cars to bicycles and trains, all means of transportation can be used. Billing is done very simply via the Circula app.
Ömer Köksal, Managing director of Allane Mobility Consulting GmbH: A broad and sustainable mobility offering is becoming increasingly important for both employees and employers. As a strategic partner for mobility, we are pleased to expand our product and service offering with one of the best digital mobility budget solutions available on the market. In doing so, we are once again improving the customer experience.
Juliette Kronauer, Head of Partnerships at Circula: We have high standards for user-friendly digital solutions just like the Allane Mobility Group. That makes us perfect partners. We are very much looking forward to working together and offering our joint customers new opportunities in the field of mobility.
Billing via app: convenient and tax-compliant
The Circula app is intuitively designed and therefore very user-friendly: receipts for mobility costs - regardless of the form of mobility used - can be submitted in seconds via OCR scan or PDF parsing; the costs are then reimbursed. Each company can decide for itself whether the offer is tax-free for employees or partially taxed at a flat rate. Circula checks the submitted receipts, calculates the reimbursement and creates the files required for the monthly payroll in compliance with German tax law. For employees and their employers, this process is convenient and time-saving.
About Circula
Circula is a software-as-a-service fintech based in Berlin that offers companies a comprehensive employee spend management platform that, for the first time, combines fully digital accounting of employee expenses, travel expenses, employee benefits, and an intelligent company credit card in one product. The Circula software is optimized for seamless embedding in existing financial and payroll processes as well as tech stacks. Circula's 1,500 customers (as of August 2023) include DATEV, ABOUT YOU, Ebner Stolz, DFL, McMakler, Urban Sports Club, Infarm and Orthomol.
Website: https://www.circula.com/en
About Allane Mobility Group
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.
Private and commercial customers use Allanes online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
https://allane-mobility-group.com/en
