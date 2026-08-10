EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report



10.08.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and

Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052

Trostberg, August 10th, 2026

1st Interim Report

In the period from August 3rd, 2026 up to and including August 7th, 2026, a total of 20,156 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025/2026, the commencement of which was announced on March 3rd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 20,156. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1 2026-08-03 - - - 2026-08-04 - - - 2026-08-05 6,724 161.87 1,088,411.20 2026-08-06 6,737 159.65 1,075,592.40 2026-08-07 6,695 159.49 1,067,802.40 S 20,156 160.34 3,231,806.00

1 Rounded to two decimal places

This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -