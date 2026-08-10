Alzchem Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
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10.08.2026 17:50:04
EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report
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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and
Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052
Trostberg, August 10th, 2026
1st Interim Report
In the period from August 3rd, 2026 up to and including August 7th, 2026, a total of 20,156 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025/2026, the commencement of which was announced on March 3rd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 20,156. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:
1 Rounded to two decimal places
This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|EQS News ID:
|2380264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380264 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG
|
10.08.26
|EQS-News: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 - 1. Zwischenmeldung (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report (EQS Group)
|
05.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
|
05.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Alzchem Group AG
|04.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alzchem Group AG
|157,60
|-0,57%
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