Alzchem Group Aktie

Alzchem Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YHG / ISIN: DE000A41YHG1

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11.11.2026 09:40:52

EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report

11.11.2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and

Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052

 

 

Trostberg, November 9th, 2026

 

 

1st Interim Report

 

In the period from November 2nd, 2026, up to and including November 6th, 2026, a total of 13,318 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2026/2027, the commencement of which was announced on November 2nd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 13,318. The acquisition was carried out exclusively by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

 

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

 

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1
2026-11-02 - - -
2026-11-03 2,794 139.25 389,074.80
2026-11-04 2,832 151.26 428,362.00
2026-11-05 3,810 153.48 584,754.00
2026-11-06 3,882 141.80 550,461.00
S 13,318 146.62 1,952,651.80

1 Rounded to two decimal places

 

This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.

 

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -


11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2432696

 
End of News EQS News Service

2432696  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

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