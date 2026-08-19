EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report and Final Report

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report and Final Report



19.08.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and

Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052

Trostberg, August 19th, 2026

3rd Interim Report and Final Report

In the period from August 17th, 2026, up to and including August 18th, 2026, a total of 8,316 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025/2026, the commencement of which was announced on March 3rd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 62,311. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1 2026-08-17 6,015 164.65 990,340.20 2026-08-18 2,301 164.30 378,047.40 S 8,316 164.47 1,368,387.60

1 Rounded to two decimal places

With the share buyback on August 18th, 2026, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted and the share buyback programme is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback programme, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume (excl. acquisition costs) are as follows:

Trading period Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1 2026-08-05 through 2026-08-18 62,311 160.48 9,999,931.80

1 Rounded to two decimal places

This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -