Alzchem Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

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19.08.2026 14:11:43

EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report and Final Report

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report and Final Report

19.08.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and

Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052

 

 

Trostberg, August 19th, 2026

 

 

3rd Interim Report and Final Report

 

In the period from August 17th, 2026, up to and including August 18th, 2026, a total of 8,316 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025/2026, the commencement of which was announced on March 3rd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 62,311. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

 

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

 

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1
2026-08-17 6,015 164.65 990,340.20
2026-08-18 2,301 164.30 378,047.40
S 8,316 164.47 1,368,387.60

1 Rounded to two decimal places

 

With the share buyback on August 18th, 2026, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted and the share buyback programme is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback programme, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume (excl. acquisition costs) are as follows:

 

Trading period Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1
2026-08-05 through 2026-08-18 62,311 160.48 9,999,931.80

1 Rounded to two decimal places

 

This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.

 

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -


19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2385762

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385762  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

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