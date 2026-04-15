EQS-News: Discreet By Design: Why Women Want Safety Tools No One Can See

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Discreet By Design: Why Women Want Safety Tools No One Can See



15.04.2026 / 14:32 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - When it comes to staying safe, women have options, but many of them are impractical in everyday life. High-decibel personal sirens, oversized pepper spray canisters, and heavy flashlights may offer protection, but they’re often cumbersome and can draw unwanted attention.

In some situations, they can potentially increase risk. Their visibility can remove the element of surprise, allowing a potential attacker time to react or escalate an attack. Because the items are often bulky, awkward to carry, and draw attention, many women opt to leave them at home, making them vulnerable to unexpected threats and preventable harm. When they do bring them out, the attention they may draw or the difficulty in using them can potentially lead to increased anxiety, making women feel less safe.

Safety Without All The Attention

Ultimately, women want to feel safer without broadcasting it to the world. They want devices that are discreet by design, effortless to carry and intuitive to use. After all, a heavy flashlight has to be wielded, and pepper spray has to be aimed. That’s particularly true among younger women, according to a recent survey by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems and developer of the Aster safety app. It found that younger women increasingly prefer neutral, tech-forward tools over overt safety gear.

It makes sense. For the safety tool to blend seamlessly into everyday life, it must blend in and provide protection without drawing attention or creating social friction. A woman should feel secure without signaling vulnerability to those around her. This shift is driving a move toward passive, always-available protection where the solutions are always on, without being obvious. They remain hidden until the woman needs them and can be activated with minimal effort during a crisis.

Aster Blends Technology With Ease Of Use

These needs are the philosophy behind LogicMark’s Aster app and SOS Safety button, which provide discreet safety by easily blending into women’s daily lives. The Aster app turns a smartphone into a personal safety device that can contact emergency services, friends, and loved ones. Instead of carrying an additional device, women are protected by the thing they won’t leave home without: their mobile phone. The Aster app also comes with an SOS button no bigger than an AirTag that connects via Bluetooth with the app and can be physically clipped to any keychain or bag, as well as fit in small pockets or on clothing.

What makes Aster particularly helpful is that women can use it to reach help in multiple ways, tailored to the situation they’re in.

There is a hold until safe button in the app that lets users keep their finger on the screen to arm the app and cancel the alarm once safe. If the button is released and a PIN isn’t entered to disarm it, the app assumes the user is in distress and automatically calls for help.

Another option is the home screen slider, which lets users contact first responders with a single swipe. Finally, a user can call for help by pressing the Aster SOS button three times to discreetly alert emergency services without ever unlocking their phone. The Bluetooth SOS Safety button is always on, discreet, and doesn't look like a weapon but rather like a simple keychain or an AirTag.

The Aster app also has a Follow-Me feature that lets users schedule alerts and check-ins, so trusted contacts can monitor their status and step in if something seems wrong. Aster is both a social safety tool and a structured one. It’s an effective way to call for help in an emergency situation and, at the same time, let trusted friends and family track the user’s movements.

The future of safety is subtle, always available, and activated with minimal friction. LogicMark’s Aster app and accompanying SOS Safety button give women that. Women get peace of mind without compromise. To learn more about LogicMark and Aster, click here.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

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News Source: Benzinga