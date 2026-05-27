Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
|
27.05.2026 16:15:03
EQS-News: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Eleving Group (ELEVR, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 27 May 2026, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 4 294 843,20, resulting in a payment of EUR 0,03682654 per share, with the payment date set for on or around 10 June 2026.
The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 3 June 2026 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).
Accordingly, the ex-date is 2 June 2026. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.
Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.0 million registered users. The group employs 4,500 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2334422
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334422 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shs
|
27.05.26
|EQS-News: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|EQS-News: Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eleving Group held on 27 May 2026 (EQS Group)
|
26.05.26
|EQS-DD: Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014 (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 3M 2026 earnings call (EQS Group)
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11.05.26
|EQS-News: Eleving Group 3M results ended on March 31, 2026 (EQS Group)
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05.05.26
|EQS-News: Invitation to the earnings call on 12 May 2026: presentation of unaudited 3M 2026 results (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|EQS-News: Eleving Group announces the shareholder meeting (EQS Group)
|
27.04.26
|EQS-AFR: Eleving Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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|Eleving Group Registered Shs
|1,68
|2,75%
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