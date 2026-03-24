EQS-News: DN Group AG acquires a stake in WINDWISE / Further expansion of the portfolio

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

DN Group AG acquires a stake in WINDWISE / Further expansion of the portfolio



24.03.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DN Group AG acquires a stake in WINDWISE / Further expansion of the portfolio

Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408, „Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit“) is further expanding its portfolio and has acquired a 20% stake in the renewable energy company WINDWISE GmbH through a capital increase. WINDWISE operates in the field of baseload-optimized wind turbines, which achieve significantly higher grid utilization compared to standard turbines, with over 4,000 full-load hours per year. The company plans to convert to a public limited company in the medium term, with DN Group acting as a strategic investor in an advisory capacity. WINDWISE's focus includes the system design of wind turbines and the turnkey delivery of wind farm projects in collaboration with partners. WINDWISE utilizes its proprietary and patented maxcap technology. Maxcap turbines equipped with this technology represent a new generation of baseload turbines and meet market demands for consistent, high-yield energy production, even under low wind conditions. WINDWISE also licenses the technology to other providers. The company focuses primarily on decentralized sites with limited grid capacity.

WINDWISE plans to erect over 100 wind turbines by 2030. With its investment in WINDWISE, DN Group is adding another innovative impact company to its valuable portfolio. WINDWISE achieved an ESG score of 44 points in DN Group's proprietary Venture Impact Assessment process. This result is 76% above DN Group's defined investment threshold of 25 points.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group: „By investing in WINDWISE, we are contributing to advancing the energy transition. WINDWISE has a highly scalable business model that combines ecological necessity with attractive profitability. Our investment portfolio has become even more diversified with this latest acquisition and now also covers the renewable energy sector.“

About DN Group

DN Group invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy, and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and stock-market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.



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