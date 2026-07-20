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WKN DE: A3DW40 / ISIN: DE000A3DW408

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20.07.2026 11:27:04

EQS-News:   DN Group AG: Algene subsidiary receives GMP certification for the cosmetics and food industries

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
  DN Group AG: Algene subsidiary receives GMP certification for the cosmetics and food industries

20.07.2026 / 11:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DN Group AG: Algene subsidiary receives GMP certification for the cosmetics and food industries

  • Processes and production facilities comply with DIN standards and meet the high quality and hygiene standards of the food and cosmetics industries
  • Industrial-scale production scalability confirmed

 

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) reports on recent developments regarding its investee, Algene Holding SE (“Algene”). Algene has received GMP (“Good Manufacturing Practice”) certification from Quantum Quality GmbH following the successful completion of a comprehensive quality audit based on the DIN standard (DIN EN ISO 22716:2007). Consequently, Algene’s product manufacturing, processes, hygiene measures, and production facilities meet all requirements for producing microalgae for the highly regulated cosmetics and food industries. The audit process also confirmed that Algene is capable of producing microalgae on an industrial and commercial scale.

Algene has already harvested high-purity microalgae on an industrial scale for the first time, achieving a yield of 4,500 liters (see corporate news dated July 13, 2026). The DN Group portfolio company is currently in advanced partnership talks with prominent customers in the cosmetics industry.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group: “With the GMP certification, a key regulatory prerequisite for the industrial production and marketing of our high-purity microalgae is now in place. Algene is thus in a position to supply major players in the cosmetics and food industries and thereby participate in the rapidly growing microalgae market.”

 

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

 

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
DN@edicto.de

www.dn-ag.com

 

 


20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DN Group AG
Unterschweinstiege 2-14
60549 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@dn-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2368508

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368508  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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