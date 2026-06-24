DN Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DW40 / ISIN: DE000A3DW408

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24.06.2026 09:59:24

EQS-News: DN Group AG held successful Annual General Meeting / New research reports recommend share with 'buy' and price target of EUR 6.20 and EUR 6.90 respectively

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DN Group AG held successful Annual General Meeting / New research reports recommend share with 'buy' and price target of EUR 6.20 and EUR 6.90 respectively

24.06.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DN Group AG held successful Annual General Meeting / New research reports recommend share with "buy" and price target of EUR 6.20 and EUR 6.90 respectively

 

Frankfurt am Main, 24 June 2026 - The shareholders of DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) approved all agenda items at yesterday's Annual General Meeting with clear majorities of almost 100%. A total of 60.36% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management presented the company's strategy and the development of the portfolio to the shareholders. The positive prospects of the portfolio companies are also the basis for the current recommendations of analysts for the DN Group share. Analysts at First Berlin recommend investors to increase the share and name a price target of 6.20 euros. The current research report of GBC AG estimates the fair value of the share at 6.90 euros and recommends buying. The closing price (Xetra) on 23 June 2026 was EUR 5.90.

 

GBC's research report particularly emphasizes that DN Group AG participates in markets with a wide range of applications and high market growth through its investment portfolio. The market for organic algae and the investment in Algene Holding SE are cited as examples. According to GBC, the key characteristics of this global market are the high speed of innovation and increasing research and development activities, which open up new areas of application. DN Group is also positioning itself strongly in other high-growth industries such as AI, circular economy, energy and healthcare through its valuable impact investment portfolio. First Berlin also emphasizes DN Group's excellent network in the sustainability scene and many years of capital market experience. This differentiates the Pure Play Impact Investor from competitors.

The detailed research reports as well as the full voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Investor Relations section of DN Group website: https://dn-ag.com/

 

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

 

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
DN@edicto.de

www.dn-ag.com

 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DN Group AG
Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@dn-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2352902

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352902  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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