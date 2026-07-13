EQS-News: DN Group AG: Investment in Algene starts series production of high-quality microalgae  

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DN Group AG: Investment in Algene starts series production of high-quality microalgae



13.07.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

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DN Group AG: Investment in Algene starts series production of high-quality microalgae



First harvest successfully completed with 4,500 litres as yield

First delivery to German cosmetics manufacturer imminent

High-purity microalgae as a raw material for cosmetics, food and other applications

Market for microalgae is growing dynamically

Frankfurt am Main, 13 July 2026 – Algene Holding SE, a subsidiary of DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408), reports on the first harvest of high-purity microalgae and thus on a milestone in the scaling of its operations. A total yield of 4,500 litres was achieved. The microalgae raw material is intended for particularly quality-critical products in the cosmetics and food industries and can also be used in the pharmaceutical industry, among others. The Algene platform to produce microalgae was developed in cooperation with the Technical University of Munich and will now start series production after successful up-scaling.

Algene has already entered extensive talks with well-known companies from the cosmetics industry to purchase the microalgae. The initial delivery to a leading German cosmetics manufacturer is already planned for the next few days. The biomass from the initial delivery is to be used primarily for laboratory tests and the validation of the active ingredients.

The market for algae as a strategic resource for food and bioraw material is growing strongly. In Europe alone, according to the EU Commission, market growth is planned from 2030 to around 9 billion euros. Algae are considered an important building block of the bioeconomy. In this rapidly growing market environment, Algene Holding is positioning itself as an industrial platform for controlled microalgae production. Algene addresses markets such as nutrition & food, cosmetics as well as life sciences and aquaculture segments.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group: "For Algene, the start of series production is an important milestone. The market for microalgae is growing rapidly and offers enormous potential. The high level of interest underlines the high quality of the Algene material and the good market acceptance. As a shareholder in Algene, DN Group participates in this future market."

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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