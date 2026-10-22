EQS-News: DN Group AG: Portfolio company Algene publishes promising interim study results

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Study results

DN Group AG: Portfolio company Algene publishes promising interim study results



22.10.2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DN Group AG: Portfolio company Algene publishes promising interim study results

Frankfurt am Main, October 22, 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) reports positive developments at its portfolio company, Algene Holding SE (“Algene”; ISIN: DE000A41YGK5). A scientific study conducted in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich (TU Munich) has yielded promising preliminary results regarding the use of Algene’s Spirulina microalgae. The study examines the impact of algae produced by Algene – when used as a feed ingredient – on shrimp farming. It compares two groups of farmed shrimp: one group fed without Spirulina microalgae, and the other fed with them. The interim findings suggest that Algene’s Spirulina product has a positive effect on shrimp growth, as the shrimp’s feed intake rates have increased significantly. Should these results be confirmed as the study progresses, the use of Spirulina microalgae as a feed component could offer economic benefits to shrimp producers. The final study results are expected later in November. With these successful preliminary findings, Algene is positioning itself within the dynamically growing, future-oriented aquaculture market. Algene anticipates that a positive overall outcome from the study will significantly bolster its market entry; the company is already engaged in advanced discussions with potential customers in the sector.

DN Group holds an 45,56% stake in Algene.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group AG, states: “We are pleased with the initial positive interim results from the study on our algae-based product. These findings demonstrate that the algae market holds significant growth potential and that Spirulina products offer a wide range of applications. Through our investments, we at the DN Group are also participating in dynamically growing markets, such as the aquaculture sector.”

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

DN@edicto.de