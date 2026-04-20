EQS-News: DN Group AG: Soapeya receives excellent audit opinion from Dermatest / First practical applications in Ghana also successful

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DN Group AG: Soapeya receives excellent audit opinion from Dermatest / First practical applications in Ghana also successful



20.04.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST

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DN Group AG: Soapeya receives excellent audit opinion from Dermatest / First practical applications in Ghana also successful

Frankfurt am Main, 20 April 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408, „Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit“) reports on current, positive developments at its portfolio company SW Save the Water GmbH. Its product Soapeya has received a comprehensively positive audit opinion from the independent institute Dermatest with the top grade of "excellent". Dermatest concludes that the use of Soapeya's "waterless soap" leads to a reliable removal of dirt particles and a significant reduction in germs without drying out the skin and polluting the environment with artificial additives. The product achieved a significant cleaning performance of 99.5% on previously heavily soiled hands, giving it proven technological efficiency compared to a modern liquid soap and water. The ingredients help maintain the skin's healthy microbiome, while conventional soaps and disinfectants can often damage it. In a highly complex procedure based on rRNA gene sequencing, it was proven that Soapeya does not attack the natural microbiome of the skin and keeps microbial diversity stable. The product has thus qualified for the "Microbiome Friendly" seal. Dermatest seals are only awarded to products that are skin-friendly and safe.

All ingredients of Soapeya are also biodegradable, as they are based on renewable raw materials. Accordingly, there are no adverse influences on the environment as with conventional soaps, while at the same time very good effectiveness and complete water savings. Soapeya thus combines ecological sustainability with measurable dermatological benefits. Soapeya products have also already established themselves in practice for the first time. As part of an operation by the aid organization Plan International in Ghana, the products were tested by the rural population and consistently assessed positively. In particular, women who do physically heavy field work benefit from Soapeya, as they get an effective hand hygiene and skin care option while working, even when water is not available. According to practical experience, Soapeya can also significantly reduce calluses on the hands, for example, and skin cracks also receded within a few days.

In the coming months, the further product roll-out of Soapeya for various applications in national and international markets is planned.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group: "The latest positive developments at SW Save the Water show a high level of user-friendliness and at the same time a positive impact of this investment on the environment and water-scarce areas. This once again underpins the value of our impact investment portfolio. Now, in the next step, the positive ecological and social impact is to be supplemented by economic success. We are pleased to be able to accompany the investment in its further growth as an investor and strategic advisor."

About DN Group

DN Group invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy, and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and stock-market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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