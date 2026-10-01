EQS-News: DN Group AG strengthens senior management with sustainability expert Antje Biber

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

DN Group AG strengthens senior management with sustainability expert Antje Biber



01.10.2026 / 10:12 CET/CEST

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DN Group AG strengthens senior management with sustainability expert Antje Biber

Antje Biber has joined DN Group as Senior Strategist, Capital & Impact, effective immediately

Long-standing sustainable investment expert with an international network in the impact investing community

New appointment strengthens DN Group's profile as an impact investor

Frankfurt am Main, 1 October 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) is broadening its leadership team and further consolidating its position as an impact investor. Effective immediately, Antje Biber will bring her extensive expertise in sustainable investing to DN Group as Senior Strategist, Capital & Impact. Together with Management Board members Dr Andreas Rickert and Ole Nixdorff, she will further sharpen DN Group’s impact investing profile.

A particular focus will be on expanding relationships with impact-oriented investors and strengthening the capital base to support the company’s continued growth. Antje Biber brings an extensive international network, which is expected to further strengthen DN Group’s investment portfolio and support the development of its portfolio companies.

Antje Biber has extensive international experience in the financial sector and in advancing sustainable finance strategies. She served on the management board of the FERI Group for more than two decades and headed its SDG Office from 2018 to January 2026. From 2009 to 2021, she was also President of the Board of Directors of FERI (Schweiz) AG. She currently serves, among other roles, on the Supervisory Board of European Energy Exchange AG and the Board of Directors of Finland-based United Bankers. Over the course of her career, she has played a leading role in complex corporate transformations in capital markets and in the development of new markets.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group AG, said: “With Antje Biber, we have brought a leading expert in impact investing onto our team. This strategic appointment puts us in an excellent position to support DN Group’s continued growth. Antje will help us deepen our dialogue with impact-oriented investors and further strengthen our strategic position in the growing market for sustainable investments. We will benefit from her strategic expertise and her network.”

Antje Biber added: “I am drawn to the combination of capital markets, impact and business development. I look forward to working with the team to advance DN Group’s strategic focus on growth and impact, and to supporting DN Group and its portfolio companies in reaching relevant markets and new target groups.”

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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