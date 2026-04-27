EQS-News: DN Group reports successful financial year 2025/ Net income further improved to EUR 23.1 million

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

DN Group reports successful financial year 2025/ Net income further improved to EUR 23.1 million



27.04.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

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DN Group reports successful financial year 2025/ Net income further improved to EUR 23.1 million

Frankfurt am Main, 27. April 2026 - DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) publishes its final, audited financial figures for the 2025 financial year in accordance with HGB accounting. Accordingly, net income for the year was EUR 23.1 million, within the previously communicated range of EUR 21.5 million to EUR 25.0 million (see ad hoc announcement of February 20, 2026). Profit after tax thus increased by 14% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Total assets of EUR 460 million at the end of 2025 were also significantly higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 310.8 million. Equity increased from EUR 285.0 million to EUR 386.5 million as of December 31, 2025, with a very good equity ratio of 84%. The positive development in the past financial year is the result of the consistent expansion of the investment portfolio and the strong performance of the existing portfolio companies. In the current financial year, DN Group plans to accelerate its growth strategy by investing in other promising impact companies.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group: "Despite an overall challenging economic environment, we have succeeded in further increasing profits. In this way, we show that ecological and social impact and economic profitability can go hand in hand. We want to continue on the path of success we have embarked on in 2026 and beyond."

About DN Group, German Sustainability

DN Group, invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy, and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and stock-market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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