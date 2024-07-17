EQS-News: DOUGLAS Group raises sales forecast for the financial year 2023/24 and sells online pharmacy Disapo

EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

DOUGLAS Group raises sales forecast for the financial year 2023/24 and sells online pharmacy Disapo



17.07.2024

Trading Statement

Sales growth for the financial year now expected to be around 8.5%

Sustained positive business performance:

Strong Q3 revenue based on preliminary figures: Group sales (net) increased by 7.3% in the period from April to June 2024, with growth driven by both store (+7.2%) and E-Com business (+7.5%)

In the first nine months (October 2023 – June 2024), Group sales (net) rose by 8.7% with stores contributing 8.2% growth and E-Com increasing by 9.8% (preliminary figures)

For the current fiscal year, the company expects its adj. EBITDA margin to be significantly above prior year; the DOUGLAS Group is well on track to reach its mid-term target of around 18.5% adj. EBITDA margin

DOUGLAS Group fully focuses on growing its core premium beauty business: selling agreement for online pharmacy Disapo signed on 16 July 2024; closing expected by the end of July 2024

Düsseldorf, 17 July, 2024 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, has raised its sales (net) growth forecast for the current financial year from previously around 7% to around 8.5% following sustained positive business development and strong preliminary net sales numbers for the third quarter and first nine months. At the same time, the company is well on its way to deliver the mid-term earnings forecast of an expected adj. EBITDA margin of around 18.5%, after 17.7% in the financial year 22/23. In line with its strategy “Let it Bloom”, the DOUGLAS Group also pushes ahead with its strategic focus on the strongly growing core premium beauty business and is selling its online pharmacy Disapo to MYA Health B.V.

Strong third quarter and first nine months of the financial year

Based on preliminary numbers, the DOUGLAS Group continued its growth trajectory and increased sales (net) by 7.3% in the period from April to June 2024. The growth stems from a strong performance in both channels: while store sales (net) went up 7.2%, E-Com sales (net) grew 7.5%.

In the first nine months (October 2023 – June 2024), Group sales (net) increased by 8.7% to 3.5 billion euros (PY: 3.2 billion euros). This growth was broad-based with store sales (net) rising by 8.2% and E-Com growing even stronger at 9.8%. The performance underscores the Group’s successful omnichannel model.

Sander van der Laan, CEO of the DOUGLAS Group, said: “We have made excellent progress in recent years and months and increased our sales again in the third quarter. We are growing stronger than expected and continue to improve our profitability. This is exactly how we want to continue.”

The full set of financial figures for the third quarter of the financial year will be published on 14 August 2024.

Clear focus on premium beauty – sale of Disapo to MYA Health B.V. in final stages

The due diligence has been successfully completed and the selling agreement for Disapo was signed by MYA Health B.V. on 16 July 2024. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of July 2024. As a result of the sale of its online pharmacy business, the DOUGLAS Group anticipates improvements in its profitability in the future.

The DOUGLAS Group had initially acquired Disapo in 2022 as part of its former strategy to enter the pharmacy market and converge beauty and health. With its new growth strategy “Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”, introduced in early 2023, the company has since made the fundamental decision to fully shift the focus on the resilient and strongly growing core premium beauty business across its stationary stores and online shops. As such, the DOUGLAS Group had been evaluating various strategic options for its online pharmacy business, eventually leading to the sale of Disapo to MYA Health.

Disapo currently employs around 90 people. The sale of the company has no effect on employees and operations at this point in time. As a result of the transaction, MYA Health will acquire all shares and activities of Disapo, including inventories, the logistics center near Aachen and all assets and intellectual property.

About Disapo and MYA Health

Online pharmacy Disapo B.V. is headquartered in the Dutch city of Heerlen. Operating from its own logistics center near Aachen, Disapo ships a wide range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceuticals as well as cosmetics and supplements.

MYA Health, based in Amsterdam, operates a mobile app offering services around prescriptions and prescription medication, which was founded in 2021 by Christian-Alexander Vry and Dr. Daniel Lewinski. MYA Health is backed by a number of investors, including Fiege Logistics. The combination of MYA and Disapo creates an all-in-one digital offering for people who rely on prescription drugs.

About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,860 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2022/23, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales (net) of 4.1 billion euros and employed around 18,000 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

