EQS-News: Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner joins Cherry SE as General Counsel

Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner joins Cherry SE as General Counsel



24.04.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Munich, April 24, 2023 As of May 1, 2023, Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner will take over the management of the newly created legal department at Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] as General Counsel.

"As part of the ongoing international expansion of Cherry SE with its strong brand profile, a diverse product assortment and multi-channel distribution both in B2B and B2C, we are very pleased to have gained Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner as General Counsel, an experienced manager with broad legal expertise in external legal advice as well as across industries," commented Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE. "We warmly welcome Anna to the Cherry team and look forward to working with her."

Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner is a legal executive with proven experience as general counsel in various legal fields. Her core competencies include corporate and capital markets law, contract law and commercial law. In addition, she has negotiated various M&A deals, including classic acquisitions as well as the establishment of joint ventures.

"I am thrilled to assume the role of General Counsel for this esteemed company," said Dr. Anna Catharina Wolschner. "My top priority is to provide legal advice and support to senior management and the organization, ensuring that we navigate the legal landscape with integrity and uphold the highest ethical standards."

Dr. Wolschner has had numerous points of contact with listed companies since the beginning of her professional career some thirteen years ago. Already during her time at Morrison & Foerster law ﬁrm, she focused on listed clients and thus on corporate and capital markets law. She also headed the legal and human resources department at CO.DON, a listed biopharmaceutical company (until the end of 2022) with three international subsidiaries, for four years.

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/

