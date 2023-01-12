EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: 2022 deliveries:_Porsche posts a slight increase

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

In fiscal year 2022, Porsche delivered 309,884 vehicles to customers.

309,884 deliveries worldwide during the whole of 2022

Gain of 3 per cent over the previous year

Porsche put in a robust performance in fiscal year 2022, with a slight increase in deliveries. The sports car manufacturer delivered a total of 309,884 cars over the past 12 months, 3 per cent more than in 2021 despite several global crises.

Stuttgart. Porsche fulfills the dreams of its customers, as strong delivery figures and the continued good order situation for fiscal year 2022 demonstrate. Worldwide, the sports car manufacturer delivered 309,884 vehicles to customers last year, an increase of 3 per cent over the previous year.



The many challenges caused by the war in the Ukraine, interrupted supply chains and the ongoing semiconductor crisis have shaped the past year and put us to the test, says Detlev von Platen, Executive Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. So I am all the prouder of the entire Porsche team. In this difficult environment, we have succeeded in fulfilling the dream of owning a Porsche for more customers than ever before.

Deliveries in Europe 7 per cent above previous year

In the Europe sales region, Porsche delivered 62,685 cars in 2022. This is 7 per cent more than in the previous year. In its home market of Germany, 29,512 customers took delivery of their cars an increase of 3 per cent. In North America, Porsche recorded 79,260 deliveries, matching the previous year's level. This was a particularly strong performance in view of logistical and supply challenges that started the year. In what remains the biggest single market, China, 93,286 cars were delivered to customers (-2 per cent). The slight dip here is mainly due to the effects of the COVID pandemic. Waves of infection, COVID-related lockdowns and logistical challenges affected the deliveries. The Overseas and Emerging Markets sales region continues to develop positively with an increase in deliveries of 13 per cent. Some 45,141 cars were delivered to customers in this region during 2022.

SUVs remain popular among customers

The models with the highest demand again in 2022 were the brands SUVs: the Porsche Cayenne was delivered a total of 95,604 times. The Macan followed in second place with 86,724 units delivered. With 40,410 deliveries (+5 per cent) the Porsche 911 remains very popular as well. The sports saloon Panamera was delivered to 34,142 customers (+13 per cent).

The Taycan remains at a high level of orders. In 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 cars from the model line worldwide (-16 percent). The decline was due to supply chain bottlenecks and limited component availability. Both issues affected the electric sports car in particular. Customers took delivery of 18,203 units of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models.

On the sales side, results have been positive in 2022, says von Platen. Porsche is in a solid position. And were building on that basis. In our anniversary year to mark 75 years of Porsche sports cars we will continue to bring our product strategy to life. Our customers can look forward to many new product highlights.

Porsche AG Deliveries January December 2021 2022 Difference Worldwide 301,915 309,884 +3% Germany 28,565 29,512 +3% North America 79,166 79,260 0% China 95,671 93,286 -2% Europe (excluding Germany) 58,576 62,685 +7% Overseas and Emerging Markets 39,937 45,141 +13%

