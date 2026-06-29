EQS-News: Dr. Marcus Opitz Appointed Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of SURTECO GROUP SE

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Marcus Opitz Appointed Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of SURTECO GROUP SE



29.06.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

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Dr. Marcus Opitz Appointed Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of SURTECO GROUP SE

Buttenwiesen, 29. Juni 2026

Effective 1 July 2026, Dr. Marcus Opitz will assume the role of Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of SURTECO GROUP SE.

In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company's group-wide performance improvement program and supporting the Management Board in the implementation of strategic transformation initiatives. In this capacity, he will be assigned directly to Wolfgang Moyses, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SURTECO GROUP SE.

Dr. Marcus Opitz brings more than 35 years of management experience and extensive expertise in leading complex transformation, integration and restructuring projects. Throughout his career, he has supported numerous companies across a wide range of industries in implementing operational and strategic change.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Marcus Opitz to our leadership team as Chief Transformation Officer. His extensive management experience and proven expertise in delivering complex transformation programs will make an important contribution to the successful implementation of our strategic initiatives and support the continued development of our company," said Wolfgang Moyses, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SURTECO GROUP SE.

About SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE, headquartered in Buttenwiesen, Germany, is an internationally active, publicly listed mid-sized company specializing in surface technology. The Company brings together leading national and international brands under one roof.

Its product portfolio includes printed decor papers, release papers, decorative surface films, and edgebands based on specialty papers and plastics. Its range also extends to plastic skirting boards, technical profiles for industrial applications, roller shutter systems, and coated fabrics.

In 2025, the Group generated revenues of approximately €821 million and employed around 3,700 people across 24 production sites worldwide. SURTECO primarily serves customers in the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior design and fit-out sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.surteco.com/en/