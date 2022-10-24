EQS-News: Dr. Matthias Heinrich joins Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG as new Chief Risk Officer

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Matthias Heinrich joins Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG as new Chief Risk Officer



24.10.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Matthias Heinrich joins Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG as new Chief Risk Officer

Frankfurt/ Main Effective today, Dr. Matthias Heinrich joins the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, the fully-licensed bank entity of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading online broker for retail investors. In his role as Chief Risk Officer he takes over responsibility for the banks Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting and Compliance. He follows Jörn Engelmann, whos contract expires in early 2023.

Dr. Matthias Heinrich joins flatexDEGIRO Bank AG with approx. 30 years of operational experience in the European banking sector, including 10 years as member of the Management Board of Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG, Graz (Austria) and as Managing Director of EIS Einlagensicherungsbank GmbH, Berlin (Germany). Prior to this, Matthias held various risk related management positions in the financial industry, including at Banco Santander, Madrid (Spain), HypoVereinsbank, Munich (Germany) and Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika, Hamburg (Germany).

The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG consists of five members, including Frank Niehage (CEO), Dr. Benon Janos, Muhamad Chahrour, Steffen Jentsch and Dr. Matthias Heinrich.

Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG: "With Dr. Matthias Heinrich we have been able to further strengthen the banks management team with a highly recognized expert in risk management, regulatory reporting and overall bank management. His deep knowledge and experience in the financial industry makes him an essential resource for the management team to successfully master the challenges of an ever changing environment and the implementation of important tasks at hand. We also want to thank the former position holder, Jörn Engelmann, for his service over the recent years and wish him all the best for his future."

For further information please contact:

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 0

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 78 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en