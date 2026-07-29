EQS-News: Dr. Sven K. Weber Succeeds Adriaan Moelker as CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Sven K. Weber Succeeds Adriaan Moelker as CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG



29.07.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST

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Dr. Sven K. Weber Succeeds Adriaan Moelker as CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG

Dr. Sven K. Weber will assume the position of CEO on October 1, 2026

Adriaan Moelker will retire at the end of his contract term as scheduled

ZWINGENBERG, Germany, July 29, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG (“BRAIN”) has appointed Dr. Sven K. Weber to the Executive Board effective October 1, 2026, and named him the future Chairman of the Board (CEO). Mr. Adriaan Moelker, who has led the company as CEO for the past six years, will step down from the Executive Board on September 30, 2026, and will retire as scheduled at the end of his contract term. Mr. Moelker will continue to serve BRAIN Biotech as a senior advisor until the end of his contract term in January 2027.

Dr. Sven K. Weber (44) has held various leadership positions within the BASF Group since 2011. Most recently, as Vice President, he was responsible for BASF Group’s global enzyme business (Global Business Unit Feed Enzymes & Feed Performance Ingredients). In this role, he consistently aligned the business toward innovation-driven, profitable growth and significantly increased revenue and earnings. Previously, as Global Segment Director, he was responsible for the global automotive OEM business at Chemetall GmbH and headed contract research at hte GmbH in Heidelberg, a leading provider of high-throughput solutions for R&D workflows. He began his professional career at Merck Group in Darmstadt. Dr. Weber holds a diploma in chemistry and earned his doctorate from the University of Heidelberg. In addition, he completed an executive program in general management at the SGMI Management Institute in St. Gallen, focusing on strategy, corporate management, and finance.

Dr. Michael Majerus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, states: “Over the past six years, Adriaan Moelker has repositioned BRAIN Biotech AG as an integrated manufacturing company in the enzyme sector and has successfully monetized projects from the BRAINBioIncubator. For this, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Adriaan on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board. I am now very pleased that, with Dr. Weber, we have been able to bring on board an internationally experienced leader with proven expertise in the industrial enzyme business. He will continue implementing the company’s strategic direction, tap into additional growth potential, and accelerate its operational implementation. On behalf of all members of the Supervisory Board, we wish him a good start and every success.”

Dr. Sven K. Weber, CEO-designate of BRAIN Biotech AG, adds: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. BRAIN Biotech has a strong technological foundation and excellent scientific expertise. Together with the group’s employees I intend to build on this in order to accelerate growth, sustainably strengthen profitability, and bring innovative products to market more quickly for the benefit of our customers. My goal is to develop BRAIN into a leading provider of specialty enzymes in selected application areas and to tap into additional growth potential through the BRAINBioIncubator.”

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Contact Media

Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stephanie.konle@brainbio.com

Contact Investor Relations

Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: martina.schuster@brainbio.com

BRAIN Biotech

The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company´s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals).

BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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