EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger presents Ambition 2030: EUR 4.5 billion in net sales and a 10 to 12 percent EBIT margin



18.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Dräger presents Ambition 2030: EUR 4.5 billion in net sales and a 10 to 12 percent EBIT margin

Significant increase in net sales and improvement in margins targeted by 2030

Profitable growth in both divisions

Medical division: growth through integrated solutions and recurring revenues

Safety division: expansion of business in selected growth markets

Strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and attractive dividend

Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is presenting its Ambition 2030 today at its first Capital Markets Day in Lübeck. Accordingly, Dräger is aiming for a medium-term increase in net sales of EUR 1 billion to around EUR 4.5 billion (2025: EUR 3.5 billion). The medical and safety divisions should each grow by around EUR 500 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are also supposed to rise significantly. The EBIT margin should reach 10 to 12 percent by 2030 (2025: 6.7 percent).

“With our Technology for Life, we create tangible value for our customers and sustainable value for our stakeholders. Our Ambition 2030 shows how we intend to build further profitable growth on this,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “In the medical division, we are focusing on integrated solutions and recurring revenue. In the safety division, we are expanding our business in selected growth markets. At the same time, we want to increase our productivity and strengthen our financial position.”

Improving acute care in the medical division

The medical division plans to continue improving acute care. To this end, its strong position in life-sustaining systems will be expanded. Further growth will come from integrated solutions and recurring revenues from the installed base of equipment. Patient monitoring will also be expanded. Regionally, the medical division is focusing in particular on growth in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. Europe remains a strong base. Net sales growth and efficiency measures are expected to increase profitability. By 2030, the medical division is targeting net sales of around EUR 2.5 billion and an EBIT margin of 7 to 9 percent.

Targeted scaling in the safety division’s focus markets

The safety division aims to scale profitable growth in a targeted manner. The focus is on four growth markets: U.S. fire departments, defense, maritime applications as well as energy transition and cleantech. Technology and innovation are intended to strengthen the offering. The plan also includes expanding market access in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region and leveraging Europe as a strong base. Further growth in net sales and higher productivity are intended to support profitability. By 2030, the division is aiming at net sales of around EUR 2.0 billion and an EBIT margin of 14 to 16 percent.

Strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and attractive dividend

The improvement in margins is expected to result from a higher gross margin and a below-proportionate increase in functional expenses. To this end, Dräger intends, among other things, to improve pricing, optimize direct costs, and increase productivity. More efficient development processes and improvements in sales and administration are expected to make further contributions. At the same time, Dräger wants to safeguard its strong balance sheet and high equity ratio. In capital allocation, financial stability and high-return organic investments take priority. Selective acquisitions can complement the strategy. The dividend policy remains attractive. Dräger intends to continue distributing at least 30 percent of net profit to its shareholders. This would lead to double-digit dividend growth in the coming years.

Sustainability supports Ambition 2030

The sustainability strategy is also an important part of Ambition 2030. Dräger’s goal is to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by more than 30 percent by 2030 compared to the base year of 2024 and to achieve “net zero” by 2045. Dräger also wants to help its customers reduce environmental impacts and operating costs with resource-efficient products and solutions. This customer benefit is intended to strengthen the Company’s market position and open up additional growth opportunities. The combination of sustainability and profitability supports Ambition 2030.

Live broadcast of the Capital Markets Day

The Capital Markets Day will be broadcast live from 10:15 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed online via Dräger’s Investor Relations website. A recording of the event and the Executive Board presentations will be made available afterward on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/capital-markets-day).

Further information is available at www.draeger.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company’s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company’s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Information on the financial indicators used (incl. alternative performance measures) can be found on our corporate website www.draeger.com in our Investor Relations section.