Draegerwerk Aktie

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WKN: 555060 / ISIN: DE0005550602

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29.10.2026 07:30:05

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

29.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

  • Order intake noticeably increased
  • Net sales growth in both divisions
  • EBIT increased by almost half – positive one-off effects from customs refunds

Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA increased its order intake by approximately EUR 79 million to around EUR 2,674 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). Net sales rose by approximately EUR 110 million to around EUR 2,454 million (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up by approximately EUR 35 million to EUR 111.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin improved to 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent). EBIT included one-off effects from customs refunds.

“Demand for our ‘Technology for Life’ increased noticeably in the first nine months of 2026, and net sales also rose sharply. Earnings before interest and taxes were significantly above the prior-year level – due to the refund of U.S. customs paid in the prior year, but also thanks to the strong operating performance,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “We are confident that we will achieve our annual targets.”

Order intake continues to rise
Group order intake rose by 3.6 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,673.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). Germany was the largest growth driver, with a significant increase of around 15 percent. Demand also grew in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Americas region recorded a decline. The main reason for this was the high prior-year level: In the second quarter of 2025, Dräger had received a major order for hospital infrastructure systems from Mexico.

In the medical division, order intake decreased by 3.5 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,430.7 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,495.5 million). Excluding the major order in the prior year, it would have remained almost stable (net of currency effects).

In the safety division, order intake increased significantly by 13.1 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,242.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,098.6 million). All regions and all product areas contributed to this development.

Strong net sales growth in both divisions
Group net sales increased by 5.3 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,453.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). In the medical division, net sales increased by 4.4 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,367.0 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,322.3 million). In the safety division, net sales increased by 6.5 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,087.0 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,021.2 million).

Earnings significantly above the prior year
EBIT rose by almost half to EUR 111.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin also improved significantly by 1.3 percentage points to 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent).

EBIT for the first nine months included one-off effects of EUR 27.9 million from customs refunds. Of this amount, EUR 7.8 million was attributable to the second quarter and EUR 20.1 million to the third quarter. Part of these refunds – a total of EUR 3.8 million – relates to customs expenses from the current fiscal year and is therefore earnings-neutral. At the same time, customs expenses of EUR 25.8 million were incurred in the U.S. in the current year, which are nonrefundable under current law.

The gross margin benefited from the customs refunds by around one percentage point. It increased by 1.7 percentage points to 46.8 percent (9 months 2025: 45.1 percent). Functional expenses in the first nine months of 2026 were 5.6 percent higher than the prior-year figure. The main drivers were personnel, logistics, and IT costs.

Business performance in the third quarter
In the third quarter, order intake increased by 7.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 926.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 856.1 million). The medical division recorded a decline of 3.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 474.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 484.7 million) due to weaker demand in the EMEA region. Demand in the Middle East declined significantly due to the ongoing Iran conflict. In the safety division, order intake increased by 20.2 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 451.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR 371.4 million), thanks to good performance in all regions. Germany was the largest driver, with above-proportional growth of around 59 percent (net of currency effects), due in particular to a major order in the defense business.

Dräger’s net sales rose by 1.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 850.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 833.3 million). The gross margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 47.5 percent (Q3 2025: 45.6 percent). EBIT came to EUR 48.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 56.7 million). The EBIT margin amounted to around 5.6 percent (Q3 2025: 6.8 percent).

Forecast for 2026
For the current fiscal year, Dräger continues to expect an increase in net sales of 2.0 to 6.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent.

Further information is available in the financial report at www.draeger.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company’s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company’s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Information on the financial indicators used (incl. alternative performance measures) can be found on our corporate website www.draeger.com in our Investor Relations section.

 

Key figures for the first nine months
(€ million)		 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Net of cur-
rency effects
         
Order intake 2,673.5 2,594.1 +3.1 +3.6
Germany 673.5 587.8 +14.6 +14.6
Europe, Middle East, and Africa 1,048.5 1,030.4 +1.7 +1.5
Americas 555.0 591.6 -6.2 -5.4
Asia-Pacific 396.5 384.4 +3.2 +6.0
         
Order intake, medical division 1,430.7 1,495.5 -4.3 -3.5
Order intake, safety division 1,242.8 1,098.6 +13.1 +13.1
         
Net sales 2,453.9 2,343.5 +4.7 +5.3
Germany 588.5 559.7 +5.2 +5.2
Europe, Middle East, and Africa 997.8 926.5 +7.7 +7.5
Americas 521.7 492.8 +5.9 +7.0
Asia-Pacific 345.9 364.6 -5.1 -2.3
         
Net sales, medical division 1,367.0 1,322.3 +3.4 +4.4
Net sales, safety division 1,087.0 1,021.2 +6.4 +6.5
         
EBIT 111.8 77.1    
EBIT margin 4.6 3.3    
Earnings after income taxes 73.8 45.5    
         
EBIT margin, medical division -0.7 -1.7    
EBIT margin, safety division 11.2 9.8    
         
Employees 16,716 16,684    
         
         
Key figures for the third quarter
(€ million)		 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Net of cur-
rency effects
         
Order intake 926.2 856.1 +8.2 +7.0
Germany 258.0 199.8 +29.1 +29.1
Europe, Middle East, and Africa 336.3 352.9 -4.7 -5.4
Americas 194.1 180.3 +7.6 +4.5
Asia-Pacific 137.9 123.1 +12.0 +10.5
         
Order intake, medical division 474.3 484.7 -2.2 -3.0
Order intake, safety division 451.9 371.4 +21.7 +20.2
         
Net sales 850.8 833.3 +2.1 +1.0
Germany 206.6 195.4 +5.7 +5.7
Europe, Middle East, and Africa 351.3 334.9 +4.9 +4.2
Americas 170.0 181.8 -6.5 -9.5
Asia-Pacific 122.9 121.1 +1.5 +0.3
         
Net sales, medical division 469.4 471.3 -0.4 -1.4
Net sales, safety division 381.3 362.0 +5.3 +4.1
         
EBIT 48.0 56.7    
EBIT margin 5.6 6.8    
Earnings after income taxes 33.6 35.9    
         
EBIT margin, medical division 1.0 2.3    
EBIT margin, safety division 11.4 12.6    
         
Employees 16,716 16,684    

 


29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
WKN: 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Aquis, Stockholm, BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75
EQS News ID: 2424128

 
End of News EQS News Service

2424128  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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