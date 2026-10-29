Draegerwerk Aktie
WKN: 555060 / ISIN: DE0005550602
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29.10.2026 07:30:05
EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026
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EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Dräger with higher net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2026
Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA increased its order intake by approximately EUR 79 million to around EUR 2,674 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9 months 2025: EUR 2,594.1 million). Net sales rose by approximately EUR 110 million to around EUR 2,454 million (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up by approximately EUR 35 million to EUR 111.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin improved to 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent). EBIT included one-off effects from customs refunds.
“Demand for our ‘Technology for Life’ increased noticeably in the first nine months of 2026, and net sales also rose sharply. Earnings before interest and taxes were significantly above the prior-year level – due to the refund of U.S. customs paid in the prior year, but also thanks to the strong operating performance,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “We are confident that we will achieve our annual targets.”
Order intake continues to rise
In the medical division, order intake decreased by 3.5 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,430.7 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,495.5 million). Excluding the major order in the prior year, it would have remained almost stable (net of currency effects).
In the safety division, order intake increased significantly by 13.1 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,242.8 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,098.6 million). All regions and all product areas contributed to this development.
Strong net sales growth in both divisions
Earnings significantly above the prior year
EBIT for the first nine months included one-off effects of EUR 27.9 million from customs refunds. Of this amount, EUR 7.8 million was attributable to the second quarter and EUR 20.1 million to the third quarter. Part of these refunds – a total of EUR 3.8 million – relates to customs expenses from the current fiscal year and is therefore earnings-neutral. At the same time, customs expenses of EUR 25.8 million were incurred in the U.S. in the current year, which are nonrefundable under current law.
The gross margin benefited from the customs refunds by around one percentage point. It increased by 1.7 percentage points to 46.8 percent (9 months 2025: 45.1 percent). Functional expenses in the first nine months of 2026 were 5.6 percent higher than the prior-year figure. The main drivers were personnel, logistics, and IT costs.
Business performance in the third quarter
Dräger’s net sales rose by 1.0 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 850.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 833.3 million). The gross margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 47.5 percent (Q3 2025: 45.6 percent). EBIT came to EUR 48.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 56.7 million). The EBIT margin amounted to around 5.6 percent (Q3 2025: 6.8 percent).
Forecast for 2026
Further information is available in the financial report at www.draeger.com.
Disclaimer
29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Aquis, Stockholm, BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75
|EQS News ID:
|2424128
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424128 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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