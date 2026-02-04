EQS-News: DRCR Begins Rollout of New Business Model

EQS-News: Matrix Fuels / Key word(s): Financial

DRCR Begins Rollout of New Business Model



04.02.2026 / 17:44 CET/CEST

NEW YORK, NY - February 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - MATRIX FUELS (OTC: DRCR), the new corporate identity of Dear Cashmere Holding Company, formerly a successful technology company in the online gaming market, today announced that it has begun the rollout of a new business model designed to unlock shareholder value and position the Company for sustainable, cash-flow-positive growth.

Recently, DRCR’s management team completed a strategic restructuring to maximize and realize value for shareholders by transferring its legacy technology business into a newly formed company that is expected to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. Legacy DRCR shareholders are expected to be awarded shares in the IPO company while retaining their existing DRCR holdings. To facilitate shareholder participation, DRCR plans to publish a dedicated website in the coming days where shareholders may register and access additional information when available regarding the IPO process. DRCR will issue a press release and provide notifications through its social media channels when the website is launched.

DRCR remains under the same ownership with no change in control. Concurrently, the Company is seeking an equally profitable and cash-flow-positive operating model and has elected to transition into the waste oil recycling sector. Recycling mineral waste oil back into base and fuel oil and other lubricants is both environmentally responsible and economically compelling. Globally, it is estimated that more than 50 million metric tons of waste oil is generated annually, with a significant portion improperly disposed of. The global waste oil recycling market is estimated to exceed $8 billion, driven by industrialization, environmental regulation, and energy demand. Re-refining waste oil into base and fuel oil can deliver attractive margins, while addressing critical environmental challenges.

Geopolitical tensions across multiple regions continue to place pressure on energy markets and global supply chains. At the same time, accelerating automation, logistics, electrification, and increased power demand, particularly from data centers and artificial intelligence, require reliable fuel oils. Nicolas Link, Chairman of DRCR, stated: “While green energy is a parallel focus globally, fundamentally oil is likely to continue to dominate the energy sector during our lifetime and most definitely in the medium term. It makes common sense to recycle this ‘black gold,’ which exists in abundance as toxic waste causing environmental problems worldwide. It is a win-win to collect, recycle, blend, and return these oils to the market as new products. In some cases, we are paid to remove the waste oil and then reprocess and sell it again - effectively having two bites of the apple.”

To enter the sector, DRCR intends to acquire an established, licensed, and profitable waste oil and lubricant refinery located in Dubai. The target business is operated by a highly experienced management team with deep industry expertise, expected to play a significant role in the growth of DRCR’s new operations. Due diligence has been successfully completed and principal terms have been negotiated. While there can be no assurance that the transaction will close, the parties have been working toward completion for several months, and the Company currently expects closing to occur in late Q1 or early Q2, subject to customary processes and conditions. Additional details regarding the transaction, including board changes, and operational structure, will be announced in the coming weeks.

James Gibbons, current Chief Executive Officer of DRCR, commented: “My involvement during this period has been focused on supporting the evaluation and potential separation of the Company’s legacy technology assets, with the goal of preserving shareholder value and maintaining continuity where practicable. Any separation, transaction, or potential public listing is subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements, and the discretion of the Company’s board. As DRCR considers a transition into a new operating sector, strategic and operational responsibility will be determined by the board and management team. Subject to these developments, I anticipate transitioning out of executive management of DRCR while continuing as a significant shareholder.”

DRCR believes the coming months will be transformative for the Company and its shareholders, who are expected to benefit from both the new waste oil recycling business and participation in the anticipated IPO of the technology business.

About DRCR

DRCR is a public company focused on building sustainable, cash-flow-positive businesses while maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated transactions, IPO plans, expected closing timelines, market opportunities, future operations, and management intentions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, among others, the ability to consummate proposed transactions, market conditions, regulatory approvals, financing availability, operational risks, and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company’s public filings. DRCR undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

