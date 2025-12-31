EQS-News: DRCR Enters a New Phase of Growth

EQS-News: Swifty Global / Key word(s): Financial

NEW YORK, NY - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC:DRCR), AKA Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on the development and delivery of innovative solutions for regulated online markets. Through proprietary platforms and specialized software, the Company provides mission-critical technology to participants in the global online gaming sector, supporting compliance, scalability, and performance across multiple jurisdictions.

Under the leadership of James Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer, DRCR has evolved from a small legacy operation into a strong and scalable technology company. The Company has executed a highly focused business plan centered on the development of advanced technology for the online gaming sector, which it has delivered successfully through disciplined execution and commercial deployment.

The Company has now reached a new chapter in its growth trajectory. With the introduction of new regulatory frameworks and tax policies across Europe, compliance has become hyper-critical and increasingly sensitive. As a result, DRCR’s online gaming technology business will undergo a careful restructuring designed to maximize long-term growth opportunities, strengthen regulatory alignment, and enhance shareholder value.

The Board of Directors has approved a strategic restructuring designed to unlock shareholder value, improve capital-market alignment, and support a planned major-exchange initial public offering of the Company’s high-growth technology business.

DRCR’s technology division has reached a scale and level of maturity where it can operate as a stand-alone global platform. At the same time, the Company’s current public structure reflects a historical corporate structure that no longer aligns optimally with the requirements of a modern technology IPO.

By separating these businesses into two focused entities, the Board believes DRCR can:

• Accelerate growth of the technology platform

• Create a clean and efficient path to a major-exchange IPO

• Preserve and enhance value for DRCR shareholders

• Enable each business to pursue strategies best suited to its market

James Gibbons, CEO of DRCR, commented:

“This restructuring is designed to maximize shareholder value by allowing two strong businesses to pursue the strategies best suited to their growth. DRCR shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the future technology IPO while continuing to benefit from DRCR’s public-company strategy. We are excited about the next phase of growth and deeply committed to building lasting value.”

Nicolas Link, Chairman of DRCR, added:

“We believe this structure creates the best possible alignment between founders, shareholders, and future investors. It gives DRCR the flexibility to execute strategic acquisitions while allowing the technology business to pursue the IPO.”

The new company will focus on licensing proprietary sportsbook, casino, compliance, and risk-management software to regulated operators under a SaaS model, supporting international expansion across Europe, Africa, and other regulated markets.

At the close of business on December 7, the Company will spin out the majority of its online gaming technology business into a newly formed company. Initially, this entity will be privately held and will seek to complete an initial public offering on a major exchange as early as 2026, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

Commitment to Shareholders

DRCR shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31 who hold at least 2,000 DRCR shares, will receive an equity interest in the new company while continuing to retain their existing DRCR shares, which will remain outstanding and continue to trade as normal.

A portal will be launched during January to provide DRCR shareholders with additional information and allow them to register for participation in the future IPO process. The Board believes this represents an exciting and value-creating opportunity for both shareholders and founders.

The decision to pursue an IPO through a newly formed company, rather than an uplisting of DRCR itself, reflects a strategic assessment of how best to position the technology business for a successful major-exchange listing. DRCR has evolved through several phases prior to the current growth platform, and establishing a purpose-built public company for the technology division allows for a simpler, more efficient SEC registration process aligned with its current operations. In addition, the business today generates and operates substantially all of its revenues outside the United States, creating an opportunity to design a regulatory, tax, and reporting structure optimized for international technology operations. This approach is intended to provide a clearer, faster, and more cost-effective path to a major-exchange IPO while maintaining continuity and value for DRCR shareholders.

A highly experienced and credible industry executive has already been appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the new IPO vehicle and will be formally announced in due course. James Gibbons will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer for the new entity.

Separately, DRCR will continue to operate as a publicly traded company under the leadership of James Gibbons and Nicolas Link and has identified a strategic acquisition that it expects to complete in early 2026. This transaction is intended to form the foundation of DRCR’s next phase of growth, with a focused plan to incubate and scale the acquired business into a major-exchange-ready platform. Additional independent board members are expected to be appointed following the completion of the acquisition to support this next stage of development.

The Board remains committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for shareholders and founders.

Nicolas Link, Chairman of DRCR, stated:

“I am extremely proud of what James and the DRCR team have achieved and congratulate them on reaching this important milestone. I look forward to the next chapters of both the DRCR journey and the gaming technology business.”

To date, the founders have taken minimal compensation and have not sold shares, maintaining a tightly controlled capitalization structure. In connection with the planned IPO, they will also be subject to customary lock-up arrangements. In line with SEC affiliate rules, the founders have completed routine regulatory filings that provide the ability, if ever required, to make limited sales within the strict volume and timing restrictions applicable to affiliates. These filings are standard practice and do not reflect any current intention to sell.

James Gibbons and Nicolas Link jointly stated:

“While we have no intention to sell stock and are dedicated to the success of a future tech IPO and growth of the DRCR business, this is an appropriate time to complete the required filings given the significant changes ahead. We have all worked exceptionally hard over the past several years to build this business and will continue to do so.”

The Board expects to complete the appointment of the investment bank to lead the IPO process in January and will announce this as soon as practicable thereafter. Shareholders will receive further updates early in the new year regarding progress on the IPO, the formalities relating to their interest in the new company, and developments related to DRCR’s planned acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statement

