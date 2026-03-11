EQS-News: DRCR Pushes Forward With Implementation of 2026 Business Plan

EQS-News: Matrix Fuels / Key word(s): Financial

DRCR Pushes Forward With Implementation of 2026 Business Plan



11.03.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST

NEW YORK, NY - March 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Dear Cashmere Holding Company aka Matrix Fuels (OTC: DRCR) (“DRCR” or the “Company”), an emerging diversified holding company, today announced significant progress in the execution of its 2026 business plan as management advances key strategic initiatives designed to reposition and expand the Company’s operations.

The Management has posted the pre-registration website for the anticipated IPO of its spun-out gaming technology business. Qualifying shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025, will receive shares in the anticipated IPO. Shareholders are required to register their details at www.Techplay24.com, after which the Company will contact registered participants in due course to verify shareholdings and continue the formalities associated with the IPO process.

The Company is progressing well towards its new focus on the rollout of its Industrial Oil Business. As part of the administrative formalities associated with this strategic shift, the Company will initiate the process of changing its name at the state level and with OTC Markets Group Inc., following appropriate corporate actions and regulatory approvals. DRCR will change its name to Matrix Fuels Inc. and will propose a relevant ticker symbol at the appropriate time. This process will commence without delay.

The Company’s new corporate website, currently under development, will launch shortly at www.matrix-fuels.com. The Company will continue operating its X (formerly Twitter) feed under the handle @MatrixFuels, undergoing only a brand change consistent with the new corporate identity.

The Company expects to acquire a modern waste oil refinery located in the United Arab Emirates, primarily focused on reprocessing waste marine oil, commonly known as “slop,” collected from ships and tankers. The UAE is home to some of the busiest ports in the world, including major global bunkering hubs. Industry estimates indicate that more than 20,000–25,000 vessel calls occur annually across UAE ports, generating significant volumes of marine waste. It is estimated that in excess of 500,000 metric tons of marine slop and related oily waste are generated regionally each year.

The refinery charges vessels a fee to remove and process this slop and subsequently sells the reprocessed output as various repurposed oils and lubricants. In addition to marine waste, the facility processes waste industrial oil into fuel oil and lubricants, sourcing supply from large industrial collectors and government-linked waste collection programs. Industry data suggests that more than 300,000 metric tons of used industrial and automotive oil are collected annually within the UAE, providing a substantial and recurring feedstock supply. While the region has become increasingly unstable this week due to the spillover of military action in Iran, local and export demand for oil and fuel oil has reached an all-time high. Many oil-producing nations in the Middle East, as well as Russia, are currently unable to fully supply key markets, particularly in Europe.

The United Arab Emirates maintains export ports on its southern coastline, allowing shipments to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic advantage ensures continued access to international markets despite regional tensions.

Although the ongoing military activity presents operational challenges, it also creates significant opportunities for energy trade and supply diversification.

The valuation of the proposed acquisition has been agreed in principle, subject to final due diligence which is currently underway. Financing has been provisionally agreed, largely structured through a combination of equity and a royalty arrangement. While there can be no guarantee that the transaction will close, management aims to complete the acquisition within the next two to three months, subject to completion of due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals.

Nicolas Link, Chairman, stated:

“I expect that this will be a fantastic acquisition for our shareholders. It is high margin, very cash generative, highly profitable, and benefits from what we believe to be strong and sustainable demand for the foreseeable future, coupled with consistent supply. While oil prices do fluctuate, margins in this segment are generally robust enough to accommodate significant variance. The business has a highly experienced management team capable of expanding the footprint, potentially opening similar facilities in multiple countries where excess waste oil and fuel shortages coexist. Numerous governments have already expressed interest in replicating this model within their jurisdictions. Waste oil, especially marine waste oil, is a significant global environmental challenge, and we believe this model provides both economic and environmental value.”

This marks an exciting new chapter for the Company. Management believes the business model is robust and offers substantial growth potential. While considerable administrative work remains as the Company transitions in strategic direction and corporate identity, the team is focused and moving rapidly to complete these formalities in the shortest possible timeframe. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to monitor the Company’s social channels and news wires for further press release updates.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/matrixfuels

Website: https://matrix-fuels.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated IPO of the gaming technology business, the proposed acquisition of the UAE refinery, the proposed name and ticker change, anticipated revenues, margins, profitability, growth opportunities, financing arrangements, and completion timelines. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing availability, operational risks, commodity price fluctuations, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and other regulatory bodies. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

info@matrix-fuels.com

