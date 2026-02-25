Enapter Aktie

Enapter für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 14:23:53

EQS-News: DRIFT Energy chooses Enapter’s AEM electrolyzers for its energy-harvesting sailing vessels

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous
DRIFT Energy chooses Enapter’s AEM electrolyzers for its energy-harvesting sailing vessels

25.02.2026 / 14:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DRIFT Energy chooses Enapter’s AEM electrolyzers for its energy-harvesting sailing vessels

  • Enapter to design a ship-installation-ready (“marinised”) electrolyzer configuration tailored for DRIFT’s vessels 
  • Integration planned into DRIFT’s pipeline of more than 30 energy vessels
  • First maritime-ready unit targeted for 2027

Hamburg, 25 February 2026  – Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces that DRIFT Energy Limited (United Kingdom) has selected Enapter’s AEM electrolyzer technology for integration into its planned energy-harvesting sailing vessels. Enapter will develop and provide a ship-installation-ready (“marinised”) configuration tailored to DRIFT’s maritime requirements.

DRIFT is developing hi-tech sailing vessels designed to harvest wind energy at sea and convert it directly into green hydrogen for storage and transport to shore. Following its technology assessment process, DRIFT selected Enapter’s modular AEM electrolyzer platform for this maritime application. DRIFT’s decision was based on the robust design of Enapter’s electrolyzer stacks, including built-in redundancy considered essential for demanding offshore operations. The companies are working with relevant classification societies to meet marine certification requirements and are targeting a first unit suitable for maritime deployment in 2027.

According to DRIFT, the company has more than 30 energy vessels under contract or in development within its order pipeline. The electrolyzer configuration developed for DRIFT is intended for integration into these vessels.

Marinisation includes adapting the system design and components for marine conditions and vessel motion, delivered in a format suitable for ship installation.

Management Statements

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG:

“We are proud that DRIFT Energy has selected our AEM electrolyzer technology for its innovative energy-harvesting sailing vessels. After evaluating available options, DRIFT chose our modular AEM platform, reflecting the robustness and scalability of our system architecture. We truly appreciate DRIFT’s confidence in Enapter, and we look forward to working closely with their team as they bring this exciting offshore concept towards deployment.”

Ben Medland, CEO of DRIFT Energy:
“This project sees two companies working together to develop technology that will support decarbonisation of the maritime and offshore industries. With marinised electrolyser technology, we can drive forward the production of zero emission fuel at sea using our unique energy harvesting ships. It's another significant step towards our vision of net positive ships, and I am very excited to see this technology come to market.”

 

About Enapter

Enapter is a globally operating greentech company developing and offering AEM electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen as well as the digital platform CoreKraft.

Its patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology avoids the use of expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables efficient and scalable green hydrogen production through a modular design – even with fluctuating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

With CoreKraft, Enapter provides a manufacturer-independent digital platform for controlling, monitoring and optimizing hydrogen and energy systems. CoreKraft enables the integration of different electrolyzer technologies and energy components within a unified architecture and supports partners in realizing technology-open, hybrid system concepts.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany, operates a research and production site in Italy and maintains a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

 

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 


25.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Bleichenbrücke 9
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281490

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281490  25.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enapter

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enapter

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 1,42 -0,70% Enapter

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:18 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen