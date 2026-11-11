EQS-News: E.ON reaffirms 2026 guidance and continues to invest in Europe’s energy infrastructure

EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

E.ON reaffirms 2026 guidance and continues to invest in Europe’s energy infrastructure



11.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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E.ON reaffirms 2026 guidance and continues to invest in Europe’s energy infrastructure

Nine-month adjusted Group EBITDA of €7.1 billion at prior-year level, as expected (9M 2025: €7.1 billion)

Adjusted Group net income rises by 4 percent to €2.2 billion (9M 2025: €2.1 billion)

Nine-month investments of €5.2 billion in line with plan, strengthening Europe’s energy transition and competitiveness

2026 guidance and outlook through 2030 reaffirmed

E.ON remains on track in fiscal year 2026: despite a continued challenging market environment, the company performed as planned in the first nine months and reaffirms its full-year guidance. Investment-driven growth and strong operating performance again supported results. Furthermore, E.ON continued to systematically expand and modernize Europe’s energy infrastructure as part of its investment program.

“Our nine-month results once again underscore the resilience of our business model. Our strong financial and operating performance puts us firmly on track to achieve our full-year targets. At the same time, what we see across our markets is a substantial and growing need for investment in energy infrastructure,” said Nadia Jakobi, CFO of E.ON.

Adjusted Group EBITDA of €7.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026 was at the prior-year level (9M 2025: €7.1 billion), as anticipated. Adjusted Group net income rose by 4 percent to €2.2 billion (9M 2025: €2.1 billion). This keeps E.ON in line with its expectations for the full year. For 2026, the Group continues to expect adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.4 to €9.6 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.7 to €2.9 billion. E.ON also fully reaffirms its mid-term outlook through 2030.



Strong operating performance across all business divisions

Energy Networks’ adjusted EBITDA of more than €5.3 billion was, as expected, at the prior-year level (9M 2025: €5.3 billion). Investment-driven growth in the regulated asset base in Germany and other European markets along with an accelerated smart-meter rollout continued to support earnings. This was offset in particular by the deconsolidation of NEW Group, the sale of the Czech gas network business and higher expenditures to support sustainable growth.

Energy Infrastructure Solutions continued its positive performance in the first nine months of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 15 percent to €460 million (9M 2025: around €400 million). The commissioning of new projects for industrial and commercial customers was the key growth driver.

Despite a good operating performance, Energy Retail’s adjusted EBITDA of €1.3 billion was, as anticipated, below the prior-year figure (9M 2025: €1.4 billion). In addition to the deconsolidation of NEW Group in Germany, the development primarily reflected effects in the British market: the gradual expiration of legacy contracts with industrial and commercial customers as well as temporary effects dampened earnings. By contrast, the business in the United Kingdom benefited from positive developments in the residential customer business and lower expenditures related to energy efficiency measures.

Investment program on track

As planned, E.ON invested a total of €5.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, 2 percent more than in the prior-year period (9M 2025: €5.1 billion). Investments focused primarily on the expansion, modernization and digitalization of energy networks.

“We are fully on track with the execution of our investment program. The next phase of the energy transition requires high-performing networks, greater flexibility in the energy system and even more intelligent solutions for customers. This is exactly what we work on every day. Our investments are laying the foundation for an affordable and secure energy supply while strengthening Europe’s competitiveness. However, investments of this scale also require a reliable long-term regulatory framework that is appropriate by international standards,” said Nadia Jakobi.

Energy Networks invested a total of €4.2 billion through the end of the third quarter and thus more than in the prior-year period (9M 2025: €4.1 billion). Investments focused primarily on network infrastructure across E.ON’s European markets, including new grid connections for customers, industry, and renewables facilities. E.ON also invested in digital solutions to make more efficient use of existing grid capacity. The company confirms its investment plans for the full year and expects to invest a total of around €7 billion in its network business in 2026.

Energy Infrastructure Solutions’ investments of €580 million were at the prior-year level (9M 2025: around €580 million). Investments principally served to expand integrated energy solutions for cities, municipalities and industrial customers. Key projects included battery storage systems as well as heating and district energy solutions.

Energy Retail increased its investments by 12 percent to €355 million (9M 2025: around €320 million). Investment priorities included the Europe-wide expansion of e-mobility charging infrastructure and the further digitalization of the customer business.





This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.