EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

E.ON SE:



17.05.2023 / 14:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Erich Clementi elected new Chairman of E.ON Supervisory Board Annual Shareholders Meeting approves dividend of 51 cents per share

Supervisory Board reduced to 16 members

Erich Clementi is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE. The 64-year-old business economist was elected to succeed Karl-Ludwig Kley at a constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Groups Annual Shareholders Meeting today. Erich Clementi has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE since 2016. He previously held senior positions at technology group IBM for around 35 years. His predecessor as Chairman, Karl-Ludwig Kley, had decided not to stand for re-election to the E.ON Supervisory Board.



Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO of E.ON SE: On behalf of the Management Board and all E.ON employees, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Karl-Ludwig Kley for his many years of dedicated service to the company. Karl-Ludwig Kley has always been a valuable personal advisor to the Management Board. In recent years, he has played a key role in enabling E.ON to set the right strategic course by focusing on sustainability, digitalization, and growth. Our setup is now realizing its full potential. This is his achievement as well.



Annual Shareholders Meeting in virtual format enhances protection of shareholders interests



This years E.ON Annual Shareholders Meeting was again held as a virtual event. For this purpose, the digital formats were once again extensively expanded to enable shareholders to attend an informative event and to safeguard their interests. Around 69 percent of the capital stock was represented. Prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, numerous shareholders exercised their right to ask questions and submitted a total of 175 questions including sub-questions. The questions and answers were published on the E.ON website, among other places. Shareholders were able to ask unlimited follow-up questions during the Annual Shareholders Meeting as part of their live statements.



Early on, E.ON endorsed a shareholder decision on the format of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. At todays meeting, the majority voted in favor of the corresponding authorization in the Articles of Association and thus the possibility of holding the Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually in the next two years as well.



Other Changes on the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE



The Annual Shareholders Meeting elected Nadège Petit as a new member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE. The 43-year-old engineer has held various operational and management positions at Schneider Electric since 2004.



In addition, as part of an amendment to the Articles of Association, todays Annual Shareholders Meeting resolved that the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE will have 16 members in the future. The previous size of 20 members had applied temporarily and for a limited period following the innogy takeover.



As part of the reduction in the number of members, Ewald Woste and, after a total of 15 years, Karen de Segundo ended their service on the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE as shareholder representatives at the end of todays Annual Shareholders Meeting, along with Karl-Ludwig Kley. The other shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board Ulrich Grillo, Andreas Schmitz, Rolf Martin Schmitz and Deborah Wilkens were reelected by the Annual Shareholders Meeting. In addition, Klaus Fröhlich and Anke Groth were reelected to the Supervisory Board, subject to the entry into force of the amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the size of the Supervisory Board of 16 members.



On the employee representative side, the SE Works Council of E.ON SE passed a resolution at its meeting in March to appoint Christoph Schmitz (ver.di), René Pöhls, Axel Winterwerber, Katja Bauer, Eugen Luha and Szilvia Pinczésné Márton to the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE with effect from the end of todays Annual Shareholders Meeting. In addition, Stefan May and Elisabeth Wallbaum were appointed to the Supervisory Board, as well subject to the amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the size of the Supervisory Board taking effect. Fred Schulz and Miroslav Pelouch, on the other hand, ended their service on the Supervisory Board today.



Dividend further increased



In March, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of E.ON SE proposed a dividend of 51 cents per share for the 2022 financial year. The Annual Shareholders Meeting today approved the proposal. This represents an increase of four percent compared with the previous year. E.ON is thus adhering to its dividend policy of offering shareholders attractive dividend growth of up to five percent per year. Sustainability with a focus on accelerating the energy transition is a key growth driver in E.ONs strategy. This is expected to lead to an annual increase in the dividend per share over the long term as well.



An overview of the voting results on the agenda items of E.ONs 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023 can be found at:



We will be happy to provide you with footage material of the E.ON Annual Shareholders Meeting on request. Erich Clementi, the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE: I am very honored by my election as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the associated trust in me. I look forward to continued good and constructive cooperation with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and the E.ON Management Board. Today, E.ON is superbly positioned to play a decisive role in shaping the accelerated energy transition across Europe. We will pursue this course together with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board, and all employees.This years E.ON Annual Shareholders Meeting was again held as a virtual event. For this purpose, the digital formats were once again extensively expanded to enable shareholders to attend an informative event and to safeguard their interests. Around 69 percent of the capital stock was represented. Prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, numerous shareholders exercised their right to ask questions and submitted a total of 175 questions including sub-questions. The questions and answers were published on the E.ON website, among other places. Shareholders were able to ask unlimited follow-up questions during the Annual Shareholders Meeting as part of their live statements.Early on, E.ON endorsed a shareholder decision on the format of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. At todays meeting, the majority voted in favor of the corresponding authorization in the Articles of Association and thus the possibility of holding the Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually in the next two years as well.The Annual Shareholders Meeting elected Nadège Petit as a new member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE. The 43-year-old engineer has held various operational and management positions at Schneider Electric since 2004.In addition, as part of an amendment to the Articles of Association, todays Annual Shareholders Meeting resolved that the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE will have 16 members in the future. The previous size of 20 members had applied temporarily and for a limited period following the innogy takeover.As part of the reduction in the number of members, Ewald Woste and, after a total of 15 years, Karen de Segundo ended their service on the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE as shareholder representatives at the end of todays Annual Shareholders Meeting, along with Karl-Ludwig Kley. The other shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board Ulrich Grillo, Andreas Schmitz, Rolf Martin Schmitz and Deborah Wilkens were reelected by the Annual Shareholders Meeting. In addition, Klaus Fröhlich and Anke Groth were reelected to the Supervisory Board, subject to the entry into force of the amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the size of the Supervisory Board of 16 members.On the employee representative side, the SE Works Council of E.ON SE passed a resolution at its meeting in March to appoint Christoph Schmitz (ver.di), René Pöhls, Axel Winterwerber, Katja Bauer, Eugen Luha and Szilvia Pinczésné Márton to the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE with effect from the end of todays Annual Shareholders Meeting. In addition, Stefan May and Elisabeth Wallbaum were appointed to the Supervisory Board, as well subject to the amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the size of the Supervisory Board taking effect. Fred Schulz and Miroslav Pelouch, on the other hand, ended their service on the Supervisory Board today.In March, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of E.ON SE proposed a dividend of 51 cents per share for the 2022 financial year. The Annual Shareholders Meeting today approved the proposal. This represents an increase of four percent compared with the previous year. E.ON is thus adhering to its dividend policy of offering shareholders attractive dividend growth of up to five percent per year. Sustainability with a focus on accelerating the energy transition is a key growth driver in E.ONs strategy. This is expected to lead to an annual increase in the dividend per share over the long term as well.An overview of the voting results on the agenda items of E.ONs 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023 can be found at: https://www.eon.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting.html We will be happy to provide you with footage material of the E.ON Annual Shareholders Meeting on request.

17.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

