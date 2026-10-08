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08.10.2026 12:58:53

EQS-News: E.ON successfully completes acquisition of OVO in the UK

EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON successfully completes acquisition of OVO in the UK

08.10.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E.ON successfully completes acquisition of OVO in the UK

  • Transaction completed following full regulatory approval
  • Significantly strengthened presence in the UK market
  • Additional growth opportunities in digital and flexible energy solutions

E.ON has successfully completed the acquisition of UK energy supplier OVO, announced in May. The transaction has been completed following the recent approval by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). With this step, E.ON is strengthening its position in the United Kingdom, one of Europe’s most important energy markets and, at the same time, the Group’s second-largest retail market.

OVO will be fully integrated into E.ON. Driven by greater scale, E.ON will be able to develop even more innovative customer solutions faster and more efficiently in a highly dynamic market environment, and to scale them across Europe. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Marc Spieker, Chief Operating Officer Commercial at E.ON: “The acquisition of OVO is an important milestone for our UK retail business. We are combining greater scale in a highly digitalized market with innovative strength. This will enable us to make intelligent and flexible energy solutions available even faster. With solutions like these, our customers can significantly reduce their energy costs while actively contributing to the energy transition.”

 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other
factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of
the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update
these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.

 


08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033
EQS News ID: 2412636

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412636  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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