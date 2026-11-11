Eastern Asteria Aktie

Eastern Asteria ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CYK2 / ISIN: US2762521035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 16:15:21

EQS-News: Eastern Asteria, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update as New Leadership Completes Corporate Reset and Prepares for Execution

EQS-News: Deep Thrill Coffee / Key word(s): Financial
Eastern Asteria, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update as New Leadership Completes Corporate Reset and Prepares for Execution

11.11.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Eastern Asteria, Inc. (OTC: EATR) today issued its first formal shareholder update since the change in control completed in 2025. The Company, headquartered in the New York City area, is a diversified public holding company focused on strategic turnkey acquisitions in the healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail sectors.

President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Arnoux said the past year was spent putting the public company in order so management could move from foundation work to execution. The Company said its rollout plan begins soon and that it believes it now has a clear story to tell.

“I believe in the future of Eastern Asteria,” said Arnoux. “When we took over this public company, we did not start with headlines. We started with the work that has to come first: structure, cleanup, reporting, and a platform that can support real transactions. That work is largely behind us. Our rollout begins soon, and we believe we have a great story to tell one that will capture attention.”

Arnoux brings a background in business mergers and acquisitions to the role. Under his leadership, the Company spent the last year resetting the public-company framework following the change in control, including corporate housekeeping and the administrative steps required to operate as a cleaner public vehicle for strategic turnkey acquisitions.

The Company also stated that it currently has no convertible debt on its books. Management views that clean capital structure as an important part of being ready to execute.

Looking ahead, Eastern Asteria said it plans to close its first strategic turnkey retail acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2026, consistent with its stated focus on healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

“The house is in order. There is no convertible debt weighing on the Company,” Arnoux said. “Now we execute.”

About Eastern Asteria, Inc.
Eastern Asteria, Inc. (OTC: EATR) is a New York–based diversified public holding company strategically focused on turnkey acquisitions in the healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail sectors. The Company is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Arnoux.

Investor / Media Contact
Eastern Asteria
276 5th Avenue Suite 704

New York, NY 10001
Phone: 1-866-477-5025
Email: info@eatrinvest.com
X: @easternasteria

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


News Source: Deep Thrill Coffee

11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deep Thrill Coffee
United States
ISIN: US2762521035
EQS News ID: 2433068

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433068  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eastern Asteria Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eastern Asteria Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eastern Asteria Inc 0,00 4,35% Eastern Asteria Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX nach Rekord schließlich fester - erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen