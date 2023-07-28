EQS-News: EBA stress test proves Commerzbanks high resilience

EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CET 1 ratio of 9.5% (2021: 8.2%) in the adverse scenario, despite significantly tougher assumptions

Stress effect reduced to 464 basis points

Chief Risk Officer Marcus Chromik: Through our Strategy 2024, we have sustainably strengthened the Banks profitability and thus improved our resilience even further.

In this years stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), Commerzbank has once again demonstrated its resilience and has significantly improved its results despite further tightened conditions. In the so-called adverse stress test scenario, which simulates a severe economic crisis, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) reaches 9.5% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2025. In light of further tightened assumptions, for example regarding a massive and long economic downturn in Germany and an environment of sharply rising interest rates, Commerzbanks CET1 ratio decreased by 464 basis points over the stress period. In the 2021 stress test, the CET1 ratio had fallen by 502 basis points to 8.2%.

Through our Strategy 2024, we have sustainably strengthened the Banks profitability and thus improved our resilience even further. This is now also evident in the EBA stress test. Despite massively tightened scenarios, we have significantly improved our results this year, said Marcus Chromik, Chief Risk Officer. Thanks to our very healthy risk profile and increased profitability, we are now even better prepared to buffer extraordinary burdens and crises to protect our capital base. For our customers, this means that they can rely on us even in challenging environments. In recent years, we have already demonstrated this during times of real stress such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

For Germany, the adverse scenario is based on an exceptionally strong recession with high unemployment, sharply rising inflation, and significant interest rate hikes, which lead to a cumulative decline in the gross domestic product of 6.4% (stress test 2021: -3.9%, stress test 2018: -3.3%). In the baseline scenario of this years EBA exercise, which is based on the economic forecasts of the national central banks in Europe and assumes at least slight economic growth for both 2024 and 2025, Commerzbanks CET1 ratio is up to 15.2% in 2025.

The stress test is based on Commerzbanks CET1 ratio of 14.1% at the end of the financial year on 31 December 2022. By the end of March 2023, it had increased to 14.2%.

The stress test assumed a static balance sheet based on the 2022 financial year and therefore did not take account of any current or future business strategies and management initiatives. It is also not a forecast of Commerzbanks profits. The results of the stress test feed into the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

You can find more information on the publication of the EBA on 28 July 2023 here.

